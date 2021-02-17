Jemal eyes Hotel Henry: 'Of course I would be interested in it'

“I’ve met with them. Do we have a deal? No,” Jemal said. “I’m sure many other people have met with them, and will continue meeting with them.”

Mark Mortenson, president of the Richardson Center Corp., the hotel's landlord, said he had nothing to report regarding future ownership of the hotel.

"Regarding a new tenant for a hotel, we have no agreement in place at this time and continue to work to get a new occupant in place," Mortenson said.

An announcement by the Hilton Hotel chain that said the Curio Collection by Hilton would open in April 2021 has led to some confusion, said Dennis Murphy, the hotel's co-owner.

Murphy said Hotel Henry entered into an affiliation with the national hotel chain in early 2020 to be branded as part of its Curio Collection, but the formal announcement was being delayed until this April because of the pandemic. That led some to believe the Hilton is going to reopen the hotel, Murphy said.

Murphy declined to discuss any conversations he may have had with would-be buyers, but he said the hotel space will attract interest.

"I can certainly understand why Douglas Jemal or other quality investors would have an interest in the Richardson complex," Murphy said.