Jemal considering leasing 10 of Richardson campus' 13 buildings

"We are impressed by Douglas's commitment to this community, his commitment to historic preservation and his commitment and love for these buildings in particular," Mortenson said. "If all goes well, the development agreement will evolve into a long-term ground lease."

The buildings on the western side of the campus consist of five brick buildings, one building made of Medina sandstone and a historic barn.

Jemal expressed interest in Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center last week, one day after InnVest Lodging Services announced it was closing the hotel on Feb. 27 due to a financial pummeling from the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+3 Jemal eyes Hotel Henry: 'Of course I would be interested in it' Developer Douglas Jemal confirmed he has met with the operators of the hotel and conference center about acquiring and reinvesting in the property.

The Richardson Center Corp.'s board of directors discussed Jemal's interest in the hotel for the first time Tuesday at a monthly meeting.

Mortenson said there is a sense of urgency in finding a new owner for the hotel.

"We want to get this building into reuse as quickly as possible," he said.

Jemal has demonstrated the financial ability to take on a development project of this magnitude.

He first made a splash in Buffalo by buying the renamed Seneca One tower out of foreclosure for $12.6 million in 2016 and embarking on a $120 million redevelopment.