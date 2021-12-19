Douglas Jemal calls to halt demolition of Great Northern; wants to buy and redevelop structure

"You can do anything with it," Jemal said. "You have to restore it, respect it and bring it back to its adaptive reuse life. It will have historic significance and be so damn cool. Who wouldn't want to be there?"

Jemal said he's rebuilt numerous historic structures in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere after being told they were unsafe and needed to come down.

"Guess what? I restored them and made a fortune," he said.

Jemal said he also would welcome the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 36G, which said before the mayor's announcement Friday that it wanted to explore the feasibility of reusing the structure as a union hall, credit union office and public museum.

"Their hearts are in the right place and I will partner with them. Absolutely," Jemal said.

The union's interest triggered support from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which urged the City of Buffalo and ADM to allow independent structural engineers with expertise in historic buildings to make an evaluation to develop a plan for preservation before rushing to raze the Great Northern.

"This is the City of Buffalo's and Archer Daniels Midland's obligation to the people of Buffalo," the statement said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.