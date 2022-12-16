Jemal buys HSBC Atrium near Canalside in Buffalo

Developer Douglas Jemal has struck again in downtown Buffalo, snapping up the prominent HSBC Atrium building across from KeyBank Center and the LECOM Harborcenter at Canalside, with plans to add yet more apartments to the city.

Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. paid $9 million on Friday to acquire the giant glass-walled office building at 95 Washington St. that was one of only two remaining primary locations for HSBC Bank USA's local workforce until the Covid-19 pandemic emptied out the building. The building had been listed for sale by the bank, which is barely using it at this point because its local workforce is mostly working remotely.

It's also across Scott Street from The Buffalo News' former office building – which is being sold to Uniland Development Co. – and from the newspaper's printing press plant in back, which will remain. That transaction is also expected to close by yearend. Uniland hasn't said what it plans to do with the News building, although executives initially said they thought it would remain commercial office.

But the two deals - coming on each other's heels - open the door for potentially significant changes in the use of two prominent structures near the transforming Canalside neighborhood.

"Look at the location. It’s right across the street from the Sabres. It’s two blocks away from Canalside," Jemal said. "It’s a strategic piece of property for the revitalization of downtown."

HSBC still has "some stuff going on in there," but will likely be out within 30 days, Jemal said late Friday. The developer said he expects "at first blush" to do a residential conversion, creating 200 to 225 apartments in its nearly 300,000 square feet of space. That's consistent with what Jemal has been doing in most of his other projects in the city, as he works to build much more residential density and scale to support retail, restaurant and entertainment.

"My plan is to make it a living downtown, so you want activity downtown, seven days a week, 24 hours a day," Jemal said. "So we need some density of population for that to happen."

But that's not all. Designed by CannonDesign and completed in 1990, the 272,916-square-foot building sits on 7.7 acres at the northeastern corner of Washington and Perry streets, straddling the Canalside and Cobblestone districts. Defined by its curtain wall on all sides and the tall center atrium for which it is named, the building is a highly visible presence, particularly with the British bank's emblem displayed on top.

However, it's also the only building on the entire block bordered by Washington, Perry and Scott streets and Michigan Avenue, even though it takes up only a small portion of land, as the rest of the sprawling block is occupied by parking lots – including an expansive lot for the Atrium itself. "It's a big site, but all you see are cars and a building on the corner," he said.

So Jemal plans to fill much of that in, building a new multi-level parking structure in the middle of the site, adjacent to the Atrium, with retail shops and services along the ground-floor perimeter of the ramp and a "little cobblestone district" around it "so the perimeter of the building has a face rather than looking at cars."

That's much like what he's proposing for the nine-story project in the "donut lot" at 61 Terrace just west of Seneca One tower, where he's planning five floors of parking below four levels of apartments, with retail around the edges on the ground floor.

The project would likely take about 15 months for construction, but Jemal said he doesn't know the cost at this point. "It's substantial. It's a big development," he said.

This is Jemal's second acquisition related to HSBC, and it's just a couple of blocks down the street from Jemal's original Buffalo purchase – the 38-story Seneca One tower. Ironically, the tower used to be the local headquarters for HSBC Bank USA and its predecessor, Marine Midland Bank, until HSBC decided to vacate most of the space in 2014 and decamped instead – to the Atrium and a leased facility at Walden Avenue and Dick Road in Depew.

HSBC still employs several thousand people in the Buffalo area. But with the bank now out of both the tower and the Atrium, the sale marks an end to HSBC's entire physical presence in downtown Buffalo - after 172 years. Marine Midland was founded in Buffalo on July 10, 1850.