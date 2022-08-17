Jehovah's Witnesses return to corners approaching the fair

Visitors to the Erie County Fair may have noticed groups of people standing at intersections around the Hamburg fairgrounds.

They are members of Jehovah's Witness, and 1,700 volunteers from 90 congregations in the Buffalo and Rochester areas signed up to stand at 43 locations as they resume their global preaching two years after putting it on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic. They are prepared to offer literature in electronic form during the course of the 12-day fair.

Jehovah's Witnesses had two carts offering religious literature at the Erie County Fair in 2014. By 2019, there were 32 carts on display. This year, organizers said 90 carts will be at different locations at various times.

The carts have a large JW on them, with the words "Peace – When?"

“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, we’re entering into a phase of learning to live with Covid,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a statement. “That means we need to find more ways to personally interact with our neighbors. Being out in the community and having conversations with our neighbors is accomplishing that goal.”