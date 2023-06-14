Jeffrey Gundlach, an Amherst native and Los Angeles resident, played an essential role in the expansion, restoration and renovation of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

The billionaire investor, nicknamed “the Bond King,” provided an initial $42.5 million matching grant on the way to giving some $65 million in all, the largest philanthropic gift ever in Western New York, and helped steer the project to its successful conclusion. Gundlach spoke to The Buffalo News Monday night, after the ribbon cutting ceremony and formal reopening of the museum.

Q: With 350 people in attendance, a host of politicians, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, and artistic performances, and your own speech, what was the reopening ceremony like for you?

It was so well planned out, so there weren’t any surprises there. I’ve seen the politicians speak three or four times now, so I kind of know where they come from. (Gov.) Kathy Hochul gives a good upbeat speech, and she did a great service to the project by kicking in an extra $20 million. That was the missing 20, and that was a big deal.

Q: You mentioned in your remarks that after purchasing a coveted Piet Mondrian painting, you looked around at what to do next and decided you wanted to do something for the greater good by helping the Buffalo AKG.

I have had individual paintings I’ve paid a lot of money for, and decreasingly do you feel a need to scratch whatever itch that is. Beyond that, when you get older, you start to worry about what to do with this stuff rather than wanting more of it. You go into acquisition mode and then dispossession mode, and that’s true whether you’re like me or a regular person. You downsize.

This seemed like a way the roots of my success could benefit a lot more than me, massively more than me when you think about the multiplier effect. From a beneficial point of view to the community, or just fulfillment on a sort of holistic/psychic level or however mystical you want to talk about it, it’s got a really, really huge payout.

Q: I was struck after going through each of the buildings by how thorough the work has been. Nothing seems to have been overlooked.

I have a very high standard of things and have limited time and energy, like all of us. If I’m going to be involved in something, I don’t want to do it halfway, or in a certain sense be characterized or potentially characterized as a failure, or less that what you would expect. Once I signed on, I wanted to make it as good as it could be, and I was completely willing to support it getting bigger and bigger because I wanted this to be what it turned out to be.

It’s kind of mind-blowing for most people to think about where we were seven years ago, and what’s on the corner of Elmwood and Iroquois right now.

Q: Is there something you’re most proud of?

The thing that I am most satisfied about, happiest about, proudest about – and I know (architect) Shohei (Shigematsu) is proudest, too – is you don’t walk through the museum and any gallery or sightline or room and say, “Oh yeah, that could have been better,” or “I wish we hadn’t skimped on that but we had to.” The stairs on the Elmwood side – there was a lot of talk about whether we could really afford this. The underground parking, could we really afford this? The 1905 building, could we really afford this? My biggest behind-the-scenes contribution was to say, “Stop doubting everything.”

There was an article back in the Gordon Smith (Albright-Knox director from 1955 to 1973) days in The Buffalo Evening News called “Courageous Buffalo.” I kept thinking about that. Why are we so timid, why are we so afraid of everything? Let’s make it really good and we’ll find a way.

Q: It seemed to me in walking around the construction site on a couple of occasions with Director Janne Siren that his background in the Finnish Special Forces brought a kind of military readiness to how he tracked and kept abreast of the various projects in progress.

I think that creates a minimalization of fearfulness. I like to quote Henry Ford, “Whether you think you can do it or whether you think you can’t do it, you’re right.” It’s really about how much dedication, how much effort you’re going to put in, and I must say that the amount of effort (Museum Director) Janne (Siren) put into this is sort of Herculean. Just really tireless, and I’m sure it’s true for much of his staff as well but I have more contact with Janne.

He managed this process like a really highly seasoned CEO, and this is something he’s never done before. Maybe I helped him, maybe (Chair) Alice (Jacobs) helped him, but his execution of the plan was very high energy and very intelligent.