Jeffrey Gundlach was confident Buffalo was ready for a major upgrade to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery when he decided in 2016 to plunge into what would become the expansion, restoration and renovation of the now-named Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

On visits once or twice a year back to his hometown, Gundlach noticed that the pessimism that hounded the city for as long as he could remember was giving way to something different – a sense of optimism reflected in the restoration of downtown buildings and the growth of Garden Walk Buffalo.

“You get tipping points, and you can almost feel when they come,” Gundlach told The Buffalo News last Monday , hours after a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the reopening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

“I was 100% sure that Buffalo was at a positive psychological tipping point,” he said. “One thing about not living in the region for some time is that you actually have a better perspective from which to gauge the rate of change. I thought, ‘This is not the same city – it’s different, and this is going to work.

“All of this combustible fuel, it just needs the dynamite, and I can be the dynamite.”

As a boy, gallery ‘was the greatest thing’

Gundlach (pronounced “Gund-lock”), 63, is co-founder and CEO of DoubleLine Capital, a mutual fund company. He is worth an estimated $2.2 billion, making him the 1,400th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

He and his wife, Barbara, live in Pacific Palisades, an affluent residential neighborhood in Los Angeles. The youngest of three brothers, Gundlach grew up on Harlem Road in Snyder, in a family that traces its Buffalo lineage to a distant relative born in 1799. He graduated from Amherst High School with straight A’s and earned a full scholarship to Dartmouth College, where he obtained degrees in philosophy and math.

“I have relatives buried in Forest Lawn, a lot of them, and I’m going to be, as well, with my wife, so I guess that’s reflective of where I feel my roots are,” he said.

Gundlach frequently visited the art museum with his mother, Carol, beginning at an early age, sometimes tagging along with her and his grandmother. The visits were best when they went afterward to a soda fountain on Grant Street, where he would get a hamburger and a grape soda.

“It was the greatest thing for me,” he said, “because we didn’t have any money.”

There were some wealthy family members on his mother’s side of the family, but most were working class.

“I really don’t tolerate elitists and snobs very well at all,” Gundlach said.

“There are a lot of people who come to me and tell me about how they’re such important Buffalo families,” he said. “They drop names, like, ‘Of course you know John Doe, and he was my great uncle,’ and I say, ‘I have no idea who John Doe is.’ I don’t have their crudity to say the following, but I feel like saying it: ‘How much did you give to this campaign? Don’t tell me how great your family is.’ “

A personal turning point

One of Gundlach’s early memories is the Albright-Knox’s 1963 acquisition of “100 Cans” by Andy Warhol, the first museum to buy his work. The painting can be seen in the renovated Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building, which opened in 1905 as the Albright Art Gallery.

Gundlach is well-versed in the long history of the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy, the nonprofit that oversees the museum and was founded in 1862, with former President Millard Fillmore among its incorporators.

He has publicly extolled the shared vision of Director Gordon M. Smith and Board President Seymour H. Knox, who from 1955 to 1973 amassed a stunning collection of artwork, many of them seminal works by Abstract Expressionists.

“The fact they were able to pull it off is just unbelievably impressive,” Gundlach said. “They stayed contemporary, really, until almost 1970, an amazing run. It’s easy to catch a window. It’s tough to go through and do it for several cycles and to stay relevant, and they did.”

At last Monday’s museum reopening ceremony, Gundlach talked about the fallout from the museum’s late-1920s acquisition of “La Toilette,” a nude work by Pablo Picasso that led to A. Conger Goodyear’s ouster from the Fine Arts Academy board.

It was a shameful act, Gundlach said to the roughly 350 in attendance, reflecting the tension that has flared on occasion at the museum over contemporary art. Still, Goodyear, after going on to lead the Museum of Modern Art for 10 years, was shown so little regard for his efforts when succeeded there by Nelson Rockefeller that he ended up donating more than 200 works, many of them masterpieces, to the Albright-Knox, Gundlach said in appreciation.

Gundlach, a major art collector in his own right, reached out to Director Janne Sirén in April 2016 after reading about the expansion plans. He had recently purchased a Piet Mondrian painting he had long cherished – Gundlach thought it best not to say which one – and with a personal collection that includes an Andy Warhol, Clyfford Still, Willem de Kooning and Jeff Koons, he was at a turning point.

“I had just climbed Mount Everest for me, personally,” Gundlach said. “Everything else was just, I don’t know, interesting. It was filling in gaps, but you can’t top the best picture, in my opinion, by your favorite artist.”

Helping the Albright-Knox beckoned, especially since he believed the city and region were in a psychological place to make it work.

The initial fundraising goal set by the museum was $80 million – a far cry from the eventual $195 million construction cost and the $35 million raised for the operating endowment.

“I was thinking that for what I paid for this damn Mondrian, I can probably find a way, if I’m clever, to get all that money raised,” Gundlach said. “I’ll probably have to give half of it, but I feel like there is this moment, an actual swelling belief in Buffalo, and there was a way to catch it.”

Gundlach jumpstarted the fundraising with a matching grant of $42.5 million. In the end, he gave $65 million, the largest philanthropic donation ever given in Western New York.

‘I want it to be a museum’

One change he insisted on was a new identity for the Albright-Knox.

“I said the name has to have Buffalo in it, because the city is just being ridiculously shortsighted and nonoptimal,” Gundlach said. “And I want it to be a museum – ‘gallery’ is an anachronistic term. So that I get a small hat tip for everything I’m doing, it’ll be AKG.”

Gundlach was pleased when he saw his name on the building for the first time, though he said a brother was more so. He particularly liked the Buffalo AKG Art Museum signage above it.

An important role Gundlach played throughout the process was to push Sirén and others not to do anything half-way. That included insisting on the full restoration and renovation of the 1905 and 1962 buildings when doubts surfaced.

“Jeffrey, together with his wife, Barbara, encouraged and empowered us to dream big and to reach for the stars,” the museum director told The News. “Jeffrey sees the big picture, but also has a keen eye for detail and is remarkably knowledgeable about art. He gave us a map and a compass and trusted us to use them wisely so that we might find our way through thick and thin.”

“The Knox Building is massively improved,” Gundlach said. “ ‘Common Sky’ covering the sculpture court is an incredible, incredible upgrade, and absolutely, positively brilliant the way it has a dialogue with the glass on the new building.”

Architect Shohei Shigematsu “really rose to the occasion,” Gundlach said, integrating the new building with the older ones better than they had coexisted together. “The three of them live in much better harmony than the other two ever did, and he did that.”

Gundlach credits Sirén for doing a “Herculean” job in leading the project.

People come up to Gundlach often, wondering what he thinks about the new building, he said.

“People don’t know what to say to me, and they always want to say thank you, and I appreciate that, and they always say, ‘Are you happy with it?’ “

The results are there for all to see, he said.

“It’s one of the most satisfying things I’ve been involved with. Relative to where we were seven years ago, we did the impossible,” Gundlach said. “Now that it’s opening and they got it funded, my name is going to disappear in a hurry.

“I was instrumental, obviously, in this project, but it’s kind of done. That’s fine with me, because I have a day job.”