The Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue will be closed on May 14, the one-year anniversary of a racist mass shooting that targeted shoppers at the store, leaving 10 people dead, three wounded and countless others traumatized.

The closure will give the community time to heal and allow Tops workers time with their families on the emotion-filled anniversary, Tops said.

Tops will provide bus service that day to take shoppers to a different Tops store.

“One year later, our hearts still ache for the victims, survivors, their families and our community, and we reflect with gratitude for everyone who responded to this hateful, racist attack with abundant love for our neighbors,” said John Persons, Tops president, in a statement. “Our collective healing is helped by the way people in Western New York came together and the way we continue to show up for each other."

Persons said Tops workers have proven resilient in moving forward to serve the neighborhood.

"As we remember the lives lost and altered on that day, we deepen our resolve to support and uplift the Jefferson Avenue community," Persons said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Later this year, the supermarket will install a permanent memorial to honor those affected by the tragedy.

To be located at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street, the memorial was designed by North Tonawanda-based landscape architect Joy Kuebler, who received input from community members, survivors and family members of the victims.

The project is separate from Tops' participation in New York State's May 14 Memorial Commission, which works with community members and civic leaders to develop another memorial structure dedicated to the 10 victims who died in the attack.

In the year since the mass shooting, Tops has worked to bring more Black-owned business products to its shelves, especially local food and beverage manufacturers, it said.

Before the store reopened after the attack, Tops renovated the store inside and out, complete with new interior layout, additional security, a memorial water wall inside the store, expanded food offerings, new landscaping and a repaved parking lot. The store reopened July 15.

The Jefferson Avenue store will remain closed until 7 a.m. May 15 and resume normal hours of operation. The free shuttle service offered May 14 will take shoppers from the Jefferson Avenue parking lot to the Tops store on Elmwood Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., every hour on the hour.

The company will post signs around the store starting at the end of the month to inform customers about the closure and the shuttle service.

Also that week will be several communitywide events during the city's "5/14 Remembrance Weekend of Reflection, Healing & Hope," Mayor Byron Brown recently announced. It will include a panel discussion on fighting white supremacy and radicalization on social media, a community gathering and memorial service.