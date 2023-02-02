Let's say that someone younger wants to be nice and calls you the "O.G." of your trade. Let's further say your trade is being a newspaper critic.

O.G. in that case would probably mean "Old Guy" or "Old Guard" or "Old Geezer" rather than any smiling honorific.

Let's say, just for fun, that you're one of them, at least you are in your own mind.

Let me tell you what happens sometimes when like-minded O.G. folks get together in life or online.

Fun, for this bunch of indentured observers of American culture, is trotting out all the splendid big-shot talents that you encountered in their struggling, larval years.

Natasha Lyonne, for instance, star of Rian Johnson's new Peacock series "Poker Face" (no relation to Lady Gaga song). She was just scheduled on Seth Meyer's late night show on Wednesday night. Johnson was on the night before.

Johnson looks and dresses like a high school English teacher in Raleigh, N.C. He's the creator most people know from "Knives Out" and its sequel "Glass Onion." He's also the fellow who created and supervises "Poker Face," a kind of perky, feminist gambling casino combination of "Run for Your Life" and "The Fugitive."

Some of us remember him as the grand poobah of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" five years ago.

He told Meyers that "Poker Face" was intended to fit Lyonne's talents like a "bespoke suit." It was fashioned for her down to the fabric and the button holes.

Good move that. She is 42 years old. She is delightful. She's an irresistible TV presence in the 21st century just as she was irresistible when she first made an impression in "The Slums of Beverly Hills" in 1998 playing a poor kid trying to survive life among the rich kids and her eccentric father played by Alan Arkin.

That movie was clearly autobiographical and created by writer/director Tamara Jenkins. Lyonne – whom people are now calling "the new Peter Falk" in honor of Johnson's modeling his new show on "Columbo" – is a smart, lippy, wisecracking figure who, with some modifications, might have charmed viewers to pieces in 1939, or 1959 or 2009 or 2023. She is, like Columbo, an investigator with a gift that could also be thought of as a handicap, i.e. she always knows when people are lying. At the poker table, for instance, she can always tell if you just picked up your third Queen that will make you rich or just bluffing with a newfound four of diamonds that will do you no good at all. She is, then, impossible to bluff.

Hence, all the casinos in the country have forbidden her to play at their tables.

That problem, though, in her new chosen field of endeavor – crime investigation – is a bonanza. All secret murderers probably, then, ought to throw in their hands early rather than try to survive her skills and her sly japes.

It's a quietly delicious TV character. Played by a delicious actress, long after "The Slums of Beverly Hills" introduced her and she became a star on Netflix with "Orange is the New Black" and "Russian Dolls."

"Poker Face" isn't great television. But then it's not meant to be. What it's meant to be is "great comfort food" – a prime-time meal of beef on weck or chicken wings to plow through happily before bedtime.

But wait. Get the "Columbo"-like guest star list that Johnson has assembled for his series of single hourlong episodes: Adrian Brody (some of his best ever work in the premiere); Benjamin Bratt (playing Lyonne's weekly pursuer); Chloe Sevigny; Nick Nolte; Cherry Jones, Ron Pearlman; Rhea Perlman; Stephanie Hsu; Hong Chow; Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Tim Blake Nelson; Clea DuVall; Ellen Barkin; Judith Light; Luis Guzman; Reed Birney; E. Epatha Merkerson; Tim Meadows; and John Ratzenberger.

The obvious conclusion after looking at that list is that the word is OUT. Actors really like working for Johnson.

I have the feeling that it's almost the same reaction viewers have when they watch it at work. We're in good professional hands.

"Poker Face" is TV comfort food for any seasoned TV watcher. Or any age.

Let's all admit we're not always ready to be challenged by a piece of living room or bedroom furniture.

But let's also admit that we're perfectly happy when a charmer like Lyonne comes along to guide us into dreamland.

Another TV star whose story in a brand new century is an actor who is brand new to some of us -– Ramon Rodriguez, the star of ABC's "Will Trent," a new series based on one of the two major series of novels by 52-year-old mystery novelist Karen Slaughter.

Slaughter has written 17 books. Nine of them are "Will Trent" books.

It was Erle Stanley Gardner on TV whose formulaic Perry Mason mysteries turned into weekly appointment television for millions of Americans when Raymond Burr switched from being a movie "heavy" to a beloved TV star.

Things have come a long way, thanks largely to Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk in "Monk," a notably defective detective.

Heroes of mystery series are no longer admirably omniscient like Perry Mason and Nero Wolfe. Now, they are mostly people with either wit or social maladies or both.

Trent is a dyslexic investigator for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who's dressed in ugly, brown three-piece suits and occasionally beds down his pal (Erika Christenson) from their mutually nightmarish childhood in a Georgia children's home.

In Slaughter's books, he's large and with "dirty blonde" hair. In ABC's series, he's played by a Hispanic actor and is of compact size.

The fictional character's dyslexia is still there, laboriously and constantly hidden from most people. But that only serves to sharpen his powers to superhuman levels when he's investigating miscreants and nothing but nothing eludes his attentions.

Or so his legend will have it. (He has, in the past, investigated corrupt cops, which does not make him popular.)

Here, too, we are not dealing with a great drama on weekly television. What we've got is reliable weekly TV that doesn't condescend to us but rather acts as if TV creators and prime-time series watchers are engaged in pop culture partnerships that sometimes go on for 20, 30 years or more. (See "Law and Order: SVU," now in its 24th year.)

One look at "Will Trent" and you know the guy might be at home anywhere on law and order TV – at, say, the Reagan family's Sunday dinners on "Blue Bloods" or getting lab reports from the microscope set on "NCIS" or "CSI: Vegas."

You doubt it?

Consider this. Thomas Magnum, fictional private eye in Hawaii, was first played by a chipper male model type in short shorts named Tom Selleck on CBS for nine years (during which big shots like Frank Sinatra asked to be on the show, especially if they could beat people up). Then Magnum was brought back by CBS to star Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks as a blonde gender-changed Higgins.

When that was canceled by CBS, NBC rushed in, knowing good meat loaf and mac and cheese TV when they saw it and put it on their airwaves.

When you get the characters right, they make audiences happy for generations.

They're family, you know?

Trent down there looks hungry. Here, pass him the au gratin potatoes.