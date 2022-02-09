Jeff Simon: Whoopi Goldberg's race comment was ignorant. Her suspension from 'The View' was, too

And one of the more revealing things you need to know about Whoopi Goldberg is that it was a featured observation in her first extraordinary one-woman show on Broadway.

Whoopi's director (some would even say "discoverer") on that show was Mike Nichols, a man who was, in fact, born in Berlin and came from a family that fled from the Holocaust before coming to America.

Whoopi's ignorance of toxic Nazi ideology notwithstanding, she's as far as can be from being a Holocaust denier or anti-Semite. She just got caught seeing a large subject from a perspective that obscured some of it.

Remember that ABC News took over "The View" in 2014. When it did, then-ABC News president James Goldston said "'The View' has always operated at the intersection of opinion and news."

And now ask yourself this: Would it have been necessary to suspend Whoopi Goldberg if the show weren't expected to be pure "news"? What if the show had remained the wide-open thing Barbara Walters created, whose function was to prove that TV's female audience in the morning was avid for a coffee klatch full of witty, intelligent, well-spoken, well-informed women of all sorts who cared about every subject under the sun and not just the usual domestic subjects of daytime TV.