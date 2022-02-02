Jeff Simon: W. Kamau Bell's Bill Cosby documentary is a noble attempt to explain something inexplicable

"Everybody knew" says Eden Tirl, an actress who had been on "The Cosby Show."
You have to understand what she's saying in W. Kamau Bell's extraordinary and invaluable "We Need to Talk About Cosby" on Showtime. It began its four-week run Sunday but is watchable in one lump online too.
As she elaborated, you came to understand that Tirl's "everybody" meant "everybody in the world of Cosby's No. 1 TV Show," but not "everybody in show business."
That would have been too ambitious. But I think I would have understood it. If you reduced it to "everybody in the world of stand-up and late-night comedy" it might not have sounded that crazy. Even when David Letterman was busy bringing Cosby on to his late-night TV show for reverential treatment, he was confessing on other episodes of his show that the legendary elder comedian made his female staff members uncomfortable with his irrational demands. We were being gently nudged by Letterman to think of Cosby, at the very least, as an unfathomable eccentric who ran afoul of women.
That, as far as I can tell, is the biggest problem with Bell's brave, smart and laudable documentary. He admitted in his first episode that his wide array of talking heads was impressively full of Cosby victims, co-workers, journalists and academics but hinted that it was glaringly deficient in heavy hitters.
And so it was – especially when you consider that Cosby's crash was the largest and most sensational collapse in the history of American show business – far beyond Fatty Arbuckle and Harvey Weinstein.
There were no Lettermans making dark hints or members of his heavily female staff to talk frankly about their lack of ease around Cosby. Nor did you see inside gossip from Jerry Seinfeld, who once admitted he couldn't watch Cosby anymore. Or any other major American comedy players who would be privy to dire tales making the rounds. The showbiz mainstream all circled the wagons around Cosby many years ago and they're still in a circle.
Enough ugly truths whooped their way through the circle to get Cosby sentenced to a three- to 10-year sentence for drugging and violating Temple University Sports administrator Andrea Constand.
He was released after serving three years because a court found that his prosecutor had not adhered to an earlier prosecutor's promise not to pursue Cosby in court if he talked. From that promise came the second prosecutor's successful case in court.
I think Bell's four-part documentary is the gutsiest and most admirable thing to hit prime time in a very long time.
"I am a child of Bill Cosby," Bell said on his series' opening installment. "I'm a Black man, I'm a comic, I'm a child of the '70s."
He's also a fellow traveler of cable news, having had a series called "The United States of America" on CNN. That, plainly, is the immense integrity and value of "We Need to Talk About Cosby": His "we" suggests generally every TV watcher but it is specifically and hopefully aimed at his Black audience, whom Bell is hoping to educate and inform about Cosby's transformative history in American show business.
Which was singular. And which, as Bell implies, simply can't be canceled in any world guided by information and fact. Cosby's career was canceled. So, for three years, was his freedom. But his history and influence can't be.
Cosby was an authentic giant of American entertainment. It's not enough to dismiss him with bravado as "a rapist who had a really big sitcom once" – as one journalist put it.
Among the facts casually thrown at us in the first installment of "We Really Need to Talk About Cosby" is the fact that on his TV show "I Spy," Cosby virtually invented out of nothing a Hollywood occupation by insisting that his stunts be performed by Black stuntmen and not white stuntmen in blackface.
That's typical of his entire career which was formed by gigantic comic talent sharpened into a weapon for equality in white America. He was, for comics, their Sidney Poitier.
Does anyone really think that America would have been ready for a Black president if Cosby hadn't become "America's Dad" and a man so beloved that we trusted him on TV to sell our children pudding pops?
Unfortunately, the near-90 degree rise in the angle of Cosby's prestige was accompanied by a capacity for self-righteousness so naked that it was deplored by the exact people whom Cosby was hoping for approval: younger people, especially younger comedians.
It was young fellow comics and performers who began to admit he had become insufferable – most importantly Hannibal Burress, whose nightclub act was filmed blatantly calling Cosby a "rapist" and advising his audience to look up the accusations online.
And that began the careening snowball of similar charges that turned into an avalanche and rolled him right into prison as a casualty of #MeToo even bigger than Weinstein.
#MeToo has been retributive history on the march. But so, earlier, was Cosby's career as an American entertainer of influence. His career was about what everyone thought was the content of his character and not the color of his skin. But the color of his skin was key to the understandable pride he bristled with, whether he was talking up jazz everywhere he could or narrating CBS' documentaries on race with scripts by Andy Rooney.
The ones who understood Cosby best, Bell knows, were the comics. Cosby, when he began, was an innovative genius of stand-up comedy – a comedian so influential, so funny and so beloved that he became a dam that burst and suddenly formed a lake.
It was Steve Allen who first understood publicly how close his cherished comedy performances were to jazz solos. Often, there was a tiny bit of improvisation in them. But they were improvisational nevertheless; they seemed structurally improvisational even when they weren't. He was the most brilliant college roommate nobody ever had. (Immortally, Cosby's God tells Noah to make an ark to withstand the mother flood that's coming. Asks Cosby, as Noah, "What's an Ark?")
What Bell and Showtime are doing in "We Have to Talk About Cosby" is squaring right up to their title – "We HAVE to talk" about a giant and unavoidable force in American culture.
Whose private life was ineffably strange and indecent and awful and, when the law found out, altogether illegal.
Bell, quite brilliantly, makes sure we can recognize the "breadcrumbs" Cosby has been leaving in his routines and TV shows to his practice of drugging women for sex. His old "Spanish Fly" routine is no longer funny, as we are shown.
Bell is smart and brave enough to do what he does best. But I think he always knows that some connections between Cosby's career and his crimes just aren't going to be possible.
For that, I think, we're going to need that old-fashioned storehouse of ideas and knowledge, the book – specifically the best biography a show business figure ever had by the most likely writer whoever that might be.
A podcast with the right tenured participants might be a big help up the steps to get there. But I think even cable TV isn't appropriate for the deep psychiatric dive needed.
If the old Freudian model is correct, we would find the answer to our puzzlement somewhere in his childhood. That's where our civilization was most tellingly taught to look by the man whom Vladimir Nabokov called "the Viennese witch doctor."
I can't guess the connection between Cosby's childhood and the criminal behavior that came later. Goethe once said he had never heard of a crime of which he himself wasn't capable. If I assent to that, it's only in theory. The hard everyday reality is that I just don't get it. I'm sure I'm not alone either.
In the meantime, leave it to a fellow Black comedian to try to tell the full story of Bill Cosby, not just the part that cries out for our social intolerance and frosty lack of empathy.
What Bell has done is a noble attempt thus far to do what, at this historical moment, is not possible.