Jeff Simon: W. Kamau Bell's Bill Cosby documentary is a noble attempt to explain something inexplicable

The ones who understood Cosby best, Bell knows, were the comics. Cosby, when he began, was an innovative genius of stand-up comedy – a comedian so influential, so funny and so beloved that he became a dam that burst and suddenly formed a lake.

It was Steve Allen who first understood publicly how close his cherished comedy performances were to jazz solos. Often, there was a tiny bit of improvisation in them. But they were improvisational nevertheless; they seemed structurally improvisational even when they weren't. He was the most brilliant college roommate nobody ever had. (Immortally, Cosby's God tells Noah to make an ark to withstand the mother flood that's coming. Asks Cosby, as Noah, "What's an Ark?")

What Bell and Showtime are doing in "We Have to Talk About Cosby" is squaring right up to their title – "We HAVE to talk" about a giant and unavoidable force in American culture.

Whose private life was ineffably strange and indecent and awful and, when the law found out, altogether illegal.

Bell, quite brilliantly, makes sure we can recognize the "breadcrumbs" Cosby has been leaving in his routines and TV shows to his practice of drugging women for sex. His old "Spanish Fly" routine is no longer funny, as we are shown.