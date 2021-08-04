Jeff Simon: Thanks to Simone Biles, 2021 was the year the Olympics finally grew up

It isn't just the scores and the visual spectacles that matter. It's the narratives.

When your teenage daughter comes home from her soccer game, she can tell you who won and what the score was in seconds. Everything after that is narrative. That's what you want to hear: how the goalie triumphed with amazing gymnastic saves or the center of the team's first line who suffered terrible chagrin when she whiffed a kick just a few yards away from the goal.

Arledge knew: There are 8 million stories in sporting events. It was the media's job to tell them all after the scores and clips.

Biles is THE athlete of the 2021 Olympics. Her story was indeed told "up close and personal."

The trouble is, the story isn't pretty. It IS a story of triumph but it's not a simple one by any means. You have to have the grace and depth to perceive her triumph. You have to understand that even the greatest athlete – and according to her sport, she's all of that – comes to a point where life and limb give way to the narrative of your full self. The beloved metrics and spectacles of the networks take a back seat to narrative.