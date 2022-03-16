Jeff Simon: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has the world rethinking what TV should be

She was telling us about the oppressive new Russian laws virtually prohibiting her profession. As she told us about them and their curtailments, it slowly sank in that what she was almost certainly defying those laws endangering her ability to function and indeed her ability to survive at all.

Yes, she was doing it on American TV but going back to Ted Turner, CNN has never been just American TV; it was always a window on America closely scrutinized by nations everywhere. That was one of Turner's objectives.

"150 to 160 of the best reporters have left," she told us. Was she afraid for her self, Stelter asked.

"It's too late for me to be afraid. I'm a known enemy ... I am not a martyr but I feel that somebody has to do that." (That is, stay in Russia and write the truth.)

About the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has disgusted and enraged and saddened the majority of the Western world and literally caused more European refugees than at any time since World War II, she said "I am ashamed ... I am so ashamed of my country. I am so ashamed that my taxes go to bombs that kill people in Ukraine ... I want to get on my hands and knees and say 'I'm sorry. I'm so sorry my country is doing that to you guys.' "