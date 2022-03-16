Jeff Simon: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has the world rethinking what TV should be

It took a couple of minutes for it to sink in.
I was watching Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources," CNN's splendid contribution to Sunday morning's TV news ghetto. It's the show that was started and originally named by former UB student Howard Kurtz until he was successfully wooed by Roger Ailes to take his act to Fox News and tellingly rename it "Media Buzz."
Stelter is TV's premier on-air TV news analyst and reporter, a smart and hardworking fellow to whom it is always profitable for media folks of all stripe to pay heed. (Media-savvy civilians, too.)
What I get from Stelter is usually reliable, if familiar, insight and new wrinkles to established stories. You don't often get major news or revelations or gripping drama.
Not this time. Not on last Sunday's "Reliable Sources."
We watched as Stelter told us about the new laws oppressing journalism in Russia, if not making it all but impossible.
His way of doing it was to interview 63-year-old Russian investigative journalist and editor Yevgenia Albats, whose educational background includes both Moscow University AND Harvard. Her accent was thick but her grasp of our language was serviceable.
What took a while to sink in as I watched her report from Russia is this: We were, in effect, seeing an intensely dramatic and personal act of defiance aimed directly at Russia's newly brutalized autocracy.
She was telling us about the oppressive new Russian laws virtually prohibiting her profession. As she told us about them and their curtailments, it slowly sank in that what she was almost certainly defying those laws endangering her ability to function and indeed her ability to survive at all.
Yes, she was doing it on American TV but going back to Ted Turner, CNN has never been just American TV; it was always a window on America closely scrutinized by nations everywhere. That was one of Turner's objectives.
"150 to 160 of the best reporters have left," she told us. Was she afraid for her self, Stelter asked.
"It's too late for me to be afraid. I'm a known enemy ... I am not a martyr but I feel that somebody has to do that." (That is, stay in Russia and write the truth.)
About the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has disgusted and enraged and saddened the majority of the Western world and literally caused more European refugees than at any time since World War II, she said "I am ashamed ... I am so ashamed of my country. I am so ashamed that my taxes go to bombs that kill people in Ukraine ... I want to get on my hands and knees and say 'I'm sorry. I'm so sorry my country is doing that to you guys.' "
This is not the sort of thing one usually hears on TV on the Sunday morning news shows, where the talking heads are more commonly concerned with infractions to the protocols of American journalism and not life and death defiance to tyranny.
It was unexpectedly gripping television and the last thing I expected to see on one of my usual stops on Sunday morning TV.
But then, it wasn't alone on TV recently, where the Russian invasion has caused wholesale rethinking of what TV is supposed to do in the first place.
The hideous and brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought to the fore all kinds of brazen and dramatically shameless seriousness in places where we've been accustomed to seeing more decorous and less dramatic behavior.
Stephen Colbert interviewed Anderson Cooper on his late night show while Cooper was covering the war from the Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Colbert and Cooper have a history of going very far afield indeed from the usual comedy and hype of late-night TV. They were famous for having a lacerating and soul-baring discussion of grief in their lives.
Cooper, from his Lviv hotel room, told us he was, among other things, covering what happens when there are "50,000 people a day arriving at the train station" to flee Russian soldiers and bombers, often with just their luggage and the clothes on their backs.
Was it dangerous where Cooper was, Colbert asked.
No, but he admitted "Sirens go off periodically" to warn of approaching Russian aircraft. Which meant that hospitals containing "kids with cancer are unplugged and moved."
It is indeed a strange thing to be a worker in the media in the 21st century – especially for those of us in the world of print where we might have spent decades denying kinship to electronic media and simply called ourselves "journalists" and "reporters." (Or, with irrefutable minimalism, "writers.")
In an era when so many of the accepted protocols of journalism have left people hungry for stark truth, whatever the form or rules for its presentation, some of us can't help but be excited and proud of what is being presented during this horrendous period in Russia and Eastern Europe.
The extraordinary irony of all this has been self-evident from the beginning. The ongoing story that we in the West have marveled at is the incredible Churchillian heroism of Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy, a man who, before politics, was a comedian and indeed an actor who played a president on television.
He became what he portrayed.
It might be tempting to say, therefore, that he was roughly analogous to an American TV reality show host who became an American president. Except that Zelenskyy has turned into an inspirational one-man bulwark against oppression, tyranny and atrocity.
Watching what Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Stephen Colbert have done on TV since Letterman shouldn't surprise us anymore. In the era since George Carlin, so many people desperately need to supplement what orthodox journalism gives them with the truths that TV comedy and commentary offer.
I submit to you that in this tragic era, so many of those people understand how basic is their role and how crying is the need for them to step it up.
To the very degree that they seem admirable – perhaps even noble – it should surprise no one that they're decried by those who would rather see their reputations crash.
It seems to me, though, that among rational, thinking TV consumers of hard information, those reputations are among the few heartening things around.