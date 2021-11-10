Jeff Simon: No matter what outsiders may say, Buffalo is a town of secret sophistication

When four of our Bills teams – in a row, for pity's sake – went to the Super Bowl, they confused everybody because their coach was a somewhat intellectual fellow from Harvard by way of Chicago and Canadian football and TV commentary. Yes, our quarterback was a big, tough, guy from Pennsylvania coal country and our running back was constantly teased by his coach who supplied the definitions of words he might know. But Marv Levy was a radically different kind of football coach.

He was a great story, obviously. But it's also true that the very idea of him in Buffalo, of all places, confused the daylights out of some people. Professional commentators forced to think about the nature of Buffalo when they would rather think about almost anything else, could often be found remarking on the paradoxical and apparent lack of an upstate appetite for sports thuggery in "the city of no illusions."

Imagine the nerve of Buffalo teams being known for brains and finesse and sophistication and conceptual daring, including a no-huddle offense to get defenses tripping over themselves in a way Bill Walsh in San Francisco – by way of Stanford – might have approved.