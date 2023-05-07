"You're going to thank me some day," said my mother, on June 2, 1953.

She was right. For many decades afterward, I never had to think twice when anyone asked me "What's the most boring thing you've ever seen?" The answer was the coronation of Elizabeth II.

It was a big deal at the time – history shown on TV after the death of her Dad, George VI.

I was 8 1/2 at the time – not the best age for an American barbarian to be witnessing history. I was bored witless by all that foreign solemnity and gold stuff everywhere you looked.

It's not that at age 8 1/2 i had objections to ogling obscenely wealthy objects. My friends and I, at the time, were delighted with the very idea of jewels – pretty hunks of rock worth so much money they were literally priceless. We loved looking at diamonds, rubies and sapphires and trying to imagine something of infinite value. The crown jewels, we were promised. Well, if they showed us the crown jewels at the time, I don't remember it. That pretty much encompassed all my interest at the time.

I'm not going to trash my childhood limitations now, though, 70 years later. There is a good deal of wisdom in the hard-headed realities of being 8 1/2. No smart-aleckry had happened yet to mediate it – no subsequent fancy education, no background context, no social responsibility involved that instilled polite hypocrisy.

As I got up at 5 a.m. Saturday to watch Charles III be "coronated" (shouldn't that just be "crowned"?) just like Elizabeth II had been, I actually had, this time, a couple of "wow" moments, despite all the earth-moving history we were watching on Saturday. CNN's Christiane Amanpour – CNN's premier international correspondent and our Mother Superior of Global Significance – got the point across by telling us that no other country on earth has this tradition in our century. There's always been England, and now, they're it.

But my first "wow" didn't come as I watched that first hour. It came as I was doing research the night before.

I wanted to know why England's Charles I was beheaded on Jan. 30, 1649. Rather ill-mannered and loutish even for 1649, don't you think? But then, the old boy kept on dissolving parliament back then, and kept on being high-handed with little reason. So off came his head.

I'd have loved that back in 1953, but TV didn't dwell on such things. (As a kid, I loved it in "The Vikings" when Kirk Douglas' hand was removed with a sword and cauterized with a torch.) In the 21st century, Charles I's bad luck didn't arrest me, much. What did fascinate me was this: Even all these centuries later, no one has ever discovered who the fellow was who lopped Charles I's head off and held it triumphantly over the heads of the crowd.

He could have been anybody. The butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker. We still don't know.

Obviously, it has always made good sense for executioners to be as anonymous as possible. It lessens the chances of your professional duties getting on others' bad side when the moon is full. But to elude discovery for almost four centuries is one heck of a trick. What he did, anonymously, away from his day job, is vile, but impressive, the way I see it.

Two other things didn't bore me about the televised coronation of Charles III.

There was the undeniable fact that as a televised concert of English church music, the coronation of Charles III was rather beautiful. The new king has, throughout his long life, been more than a bit of an aesthete. He's a Monty Python fan who used to love to act in school. His grandmother, the queen mother, encouraged his drift toward the arts.

He was reported to have had vehement final say on the enormous outlay of choral music performed during his coronation, whether by William Byrd or contemporary composers. Granted, none of this is the sort of thing that is likely to tickle the fancies of those who like Lizzo or Cardi B, but the king has impressive musical taste, along with his comedy taste.

But the thing that truly flabbergasted me as I watched the Coronation is the least likely thing to be noticed by anyone.

The Coronation of Charles III was, during the ceremony, utterly astonishing in its brilliant use of television under very difficult circumstances.

We're talking about an event with only one setting. Granted, that one setting is Westminster Abbey, but still. We're also talking about an event that, without half trying, could bore its audience into a coma.

Judged simply as an example of TV craftsmanship, no 8-year-old child is ever going to see how magnificent was the visual and aural grammar of Charles' coronation – the photography, the direction, the editing on the fly. There was one inner shot from the cathedral's ceiling that was breathtaking. Given the number of cameras in the Abbey, it is near-miraculous that at no time during the broadcast – not once – was anyone caught in the act of capturing or recording it. Considering the incredible visual complexity of what we were seeing, I can't begin to imagine both the planning and virtuosic expertise that went into it.

Truly amazing.

What we wound up seeing live from across the pond at an ungodly time of day wasn't just, in Amanpour's great phrase, the "managed enthusiasm" of a country for a new monarch who literally waited 70 years to sit in the big chair and swim through realms of vulgar gold. It was an explosion of anonymous virtuosity by a vast class used to displaying nameless genius when a historic time of cultural celebration is at hand.

All we saw was a lively and mind-bogglingly recorded and photographed epic television performance.

Living history could ask for nothing more.