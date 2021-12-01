Jeff Simon: Mel Brooks waited 95 years to tell his story. It was worth the wait

I have waited a long professional lifetime to review Mel Brooks' "All About Me: My Remarkable Life In Show Business" (Ballantine, 480 pages, $29.99).
It wasn't too long to wait. The book is irresistible.
There's no question that 95 is not an optimal age to finally disgorge an autobiography. I think a quarter century ago when powers and energies were more prominent might have been more apt.
But I'll gratefully and joyously take it as it is, no matter how much diplomacy is now considered imperative by a very old man in what seems to be a final settling of accounts with the world.
An example of what I'm talking about: Most of his latter-day-life Brooks has been regaling audiences with a wickedly funny story about Cary Grant's sudden infatuation with the comic who gave the world the 2,000-Year-Old Man. Brooks' ultimate response after a while was that the legendary star was too tedious for an everyday lunch date.
Funny, though it is, to imagine Brooks' rejecting the chaste man-crush of the movies' eternal definition of elegance and style, the story is also a very cruel one, exposing to the world a carefully kept Hollywood secret. To wit, that privately, Cary Grant may have been more than a bit of a bore.
Now, in Brooks' definitive version of the tale for posterity, the former Melvin Kaminsky of Brooklyn (Brooks) hastens to make it clear that former acrobat Archie Leach (Grant) pleaded fruitlessly to Hollywood's honchos to give him more substantive dramatic roles to no avail and groused about it to his sudden friend. Grant's was a debonair silver iodide prison.
Understand that I'm a serious lifetime student of Brooks studies over six decades. You'll find few people so well-versed in the anecdotes, quotes and attitudes of a figure whom so many, for half a century, have considered a tent pole of American comedy.
I can, for instance, tell other students of Brooksiana of other spectacular sources to seek out without fail to attain higher enlightenment on the subject of Mel Brooks.
There are the two extraordinary interviews in Playboy, for instance, both of which can be found online. And the classic New Yorker profile by the greatest New Yorker profiler of them all, Kenneth Tynan. Recently, we've finally been given a serious Brooks biography by Patrick McGilligan that may lack a bit in pizazz but is admirable in its candor and doggedness. (We're told of his careless treatment of his first wife and family, for instance. And his intimidating litigiousness.)
But there is no question that for all that isn't here, there are, at last, fully fleshed out anecdotes and professional occurrences in a legendarily charismatic life.
It's easy to be put off, at first, by Brooks' aversion to what Katie Couric would braggadociously call "going there" for the sake of best-sellerdom. An old-fashioned man whose preface ends thusly is sure to win the groans of the hip and the wary: "So fasten your seat belts and hang on for this wild ride that's mostly about my life and career in this crazy thing called show business. OK, let's start the adventure."
Ouch. We've heard this sort of summer camp eruption from showbiz phonies before. Hold back your skepticism.
You're going to get a lot more than the usual autobiographical jams and jellies that have been put on megalomaniacal display by a cheerful egomaniac who has been known for 50 years as one of the most delightful interview subjects in Western civilization.
It's a rare thing to think about: What DOES a 95-year-old man leave in when a memoir is likely to be his final autobiographical statement?
Not his first marriage in any detail, for one thing. An attempt at gracious acknowledgement of his three children from that marriage is there but about his first wife, nothing. For another thing, there is no detailed decline of his first, crucially important career angel, Sid Caesar. Brooks was the resident maniac of Caesar's writer's room.
When you're 95 and telling your story whole for the first time, you know you're speaking to eternity. You want to make sure you get the details right for Judgment Day.
If you think that leaves this book without convincing elucidations of even the most basic bits of Brooksiana, guess again. Yes, there's a lot that's familiar to even casual Brooks students. But almost all of it is extended with information that is absolutely fresh.
We're not told who that Warner's executive is who ticked off all the things Brooks was forbidden to do in "Blazing Saddles." But the tale of how Brooks, for the sake of hilarity and box office, ignored every "thou shalt not" is now given to us in definitive form.
Brooks is many people's nomination for the funniest man alive.
Why?
• The years he was crucial to Caesar, for one thing.
• The classic hilarities he pitched at straight man Carl Reiner and the world as the 2,000-Year-Old Man, for another, using an accent as thick as Gefilte Fish gelatin. (He worried about feeding the ugly bigotry of antisemites, he tells us.)
• The great TV spy spoof "Get Smart" for another thing – where he omits the arduous tensions with co-creator Buck Henry.
• His great Oscar-winning Hollywood fantasy "The Producers," which was then followed by some of the funniest and most vulgar studio films ever made in America until that time: "Blazing Saddles" with its gas-passing by the campfire; "Young Frankenstein"; "Silent Movie"; his Hitchcock spoof "High Anxiety"; "History of the World Part I" with the dark comic explosion of The Inquisition; the Lubitsch remake with wife Anne Bancroft "To Be Or Not to Be"; "Spaceballs"; "Life Stinks"; "Robin Hood: Men in Tights"; "Dracula: Dead and Loving It"; and "The Producers" on Broadway and in musical form on film again.
Personally, I stopped raving after he and Bancroft sang and hoofed their way through a Polish language version of "Sweet Georgia Brown" in "To Be Or Not to Be." But I learned long ago that Brooks' ease in smashing generational barriers is never to be underestimated. In an otherwise empty Boulevard Mall theater, I watched "A History of the World Part 1" with my then-11-year old daughter and anchorman Irv Weinstein. The three of us gasped and howled in near-identical hysteria all through the film. My soon-to-be 12-year-old grandson is an ardent fan of "Spaceballs," despite the cheerful coolness of his grandfather.
I might have liked to read in this wildly entertaining final accounting more that is conspicuously brand new and/or revelatory but among the tide of amplifications and enlargements there is more than enough to inform and delight even the most surfeited Brooks student.
For instance, we learn that Woody Allen, when he was also a feature of Caesar's writer's room, went out of his way to walk Brooks home at night after a week's expenditure of terror and exhaustion. (So anxiety-producing was the grind that it resulted in Brooks' constantly vomiting between parked cars on Manhattan streets and going to a shrink for three years.)
Anyone who knows anything about comics knows that some darkness is unavoidable. Brooks insists his astonishing gift is a way of re-living his place among his three brothers and bullying classmates smothered in laughter.
Whatever else it is – and it certainly has drawbacks – this is a book America has desperately needed for 50 years.
One of the books of this season?
Do you even have to ask?