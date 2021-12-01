Jeff Simon: Mel Brooks waited 95 years to tell his story. It was worth the wait

Ouch. We've heard this sort of summer camp eruption from showbiz phonies before. Hold back your skepticism.

You're going to get a lot more than the usual autobiographical jams and jellies that have been put on megalomaniacal display by a cheerful egomaniac who has been known for 50 years as one of the most delightful interview subjects in Western civilization.

It's a rare thing to think about: What DOES a 95-year-old man leave in when a memoir is likely to be his final autobiographical statement?

Not his first marriage in any detail, for one thing. An attempt at gracious acknowledgement of his three children from that marriage is there but about his first wife, nothing. For another thing, there is no detailed decline of his first, crucially important career angel, Sid Caesar. Brooks was the resident maniac of Caesar's writer's room.

When you're 95 and telling your story whole for the first time, you know you're speaking to eternity. You want to make sure you get the details right for Judgment Day.

If you think that leaves this book without convincing elucidations of even the most basic bits of Brooksiana, guess again. Yes, there's a lot that's familiar to even casual Brooks students. But almost all of it is extended with information that is absolutely fresh.