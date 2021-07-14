Jeff Simon: Juini Booth, a bassist who found 'freedom' in jazz

Bravado was not unknown to him. He might very well have chanced it. Among the eccentricities of this deeply eccentric man might have been blind faith in all the powers that had preserved and blessed him thus far.

I like to think that I understood Juini – and that Juini understood that I understood him.

Basic to his personality was a certain kind of familiar jazz passive aggression. That's one of the places all those spellings of his first name came from.

Juini, deep down, had an angry opinion of conventional fame – the kind of thing that young men walking around with yellow pads think they can confer.

Juini knew his infinitely mutable place in the world. He had an "edge" professionally since I first met him. But then that's what made him so exploratory.

If I hadn't seen or heard him do it, I'd never have believed that a jazz bass player could hold an audience's attention for an hourlong solo recital.

But he was also personally likable in an innocent way. If you knew him long enough, he was even lovable. Juini, in life, seemed to count on people always being glad to see him. If so, he was usually right.