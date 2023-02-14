I was right there on the ground floor with Burt Bacharach when his reputation was in its larval stage.

This was in 1963, six decades before his recent death at the majestic age of 94.

The trouble is I didn't know it yet. What I thought at the time is that I had fallen head over heels in love with Dionne Warwick.

Some explanation is required here.

When I say "ground floor," I don't mean I was a Bacharach fan who went back to the late '50s and Perry Como's "Magic Moments" (the B-side to Como's big hit "Catch a Falling Star"). Those of you inclined to indulge in snorts of derision at Como ought to be encouraged to read Bob Dylan's amazing book "The Philosophy of Modern Song."

"Magic Moments," to be frank, is not my favorite ilk of Bacharach music. I call that Bacharach's "Dressage Music," light, all-too-professionally frolicsome music that always sounds to me like something a wealthy composer would write to accompany his daughter's competition for a blue ribbon at the local horseback riding show. Bacharach wrote a lot of those decorous swatches of trotting music, none of which I liked – "Do You Know The Way to San Jose," "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head." It was part of an opinion that took me decades to revise.

The first Bacharach that I completely registered was "Walk on By." I loved the Warwick single so much that when it came out on LP, I bought it immediately.

I was, to understate, not much given to its genre. I had loved jazz and classical music for years but my pop music tastes didn't extend to what at the time was hypocritically called "the fairer sex." My teen preference was for the pubescent, chromosomal roar and mania of the music of Elvis, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Duane Eddy and Jerry Lee Lewis. You have to understand, of course, that young boys at the time had no idea what "Tutti Frutti" was all about. Nor did we know yet about Richard Penniman's life choices. When we found out, years later, it made it almost as funny that Little Richard was covered by Pat Boone as it was when Gore Vidal revealed his sly homoerotic intentions for Charlton Heston's dialogue in the Oscar-winning movie "Ben Hur."

Teen boys weren't likely to line up for "girl groups" back then. Martha and the Vandellas was my exception, along with the Chantels – whose lead singer Arlene Smith was so powerful in "Maybe." "Walk on By" and Warwick was my pop listening breakthrough. So I bought that LP, even though I had never heard of Scepter Records. Nor did I know much about pop composers and lyricists yet. When I started learning, I was still likely to dismiss Bacharach as "easy listening" and part of the dreadful tribe of Hollywood songwriters whose awful songs won Oscars. (Sammy Cahn said that all the songwriters he knew looked like dentists.)

Hollywood routinely disgorged wonders. But it had a lot to answer for, too – like the submersion of Elvis Presley's career into Col. Tom Parker's private fortune.

Bacharach and his partner, lyricist Hal David, were refugees from Brill Building pop in New York and that was another genre I didn't yet have a taste for.

Slowly and surely, though, I began to wake up to the fact that I was beginning to swoon quietly over music that wasn't pubescent self-proclamation.

If the girl groups didn't quite get me, that didn't mean that I wasn't falling for the voices of England's Dusty Springfield and, most pitiably of all, Karen Carpenter.

The thing about growing up is that it takes guts. It took guts to admit to friends that I liked the Carpenters. (Or, to be specific, Karen. Her brother Richard has always been a blank book to me.) One day, emboldened by a lot of beer, a lot of men and women I was friends with publicly admitted our fondness for socially risky music. In my case, it was time to admit how much I liked Karen Carpenter, especially the Bacharach song "Close to You."

A picture was forming, but I couldn't see it yet: "Close to You," Dusty Springfield's version of "The Look of Love" (from "Casino Royale"), Warwick's "Walk on By," and "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "Don't Make Me Over" and "I Say a Little Prayer." What chance I had of seeing Bacharach's purist face behind the picture was obscured completely but briefly when Sonny Rollins' magnificent soundtrack music for the movie "Alfie" was superseded by producers who got Bacharach/David to write a hit for the outro.

Which they did with huge-selling consequences. The picture I began to see was clouded for a while by Bacharach/David's abandonment to the cause of Hollywood big money pop.

By then, I'd been lucky enough to interview Warwick in Buffalo during her Melody Fair gig. I found her to be graceful and somewhat shy. By then, I was getting it. I was actually listening to Bacharach melodies rather than consigning them to a cultural prison where they didn't begin to belong.

Was I fully going to realize how great a talent it took to write "Walk on By"? "The Look of Love"? "Alfie"?

What I knew eventually was that Bacharach, as an underage boy had his musical head turned around by sneaking into clubs and listening to Basie and Dizzy Gillespie. (And, you can bet, from the chromaticism and bold leaps of his tunes, plenty of Ellington and Strayhorn, too.)

What I didn't know yet was that as a California music student, one of his professors was composer Darius Milhaud who, years earlier, had a huge influence on another prominent musician, a jazz composer/pianist named Dave Brubeck.

What I was beginning to understand was that pseudo-hip dressage music or not, there was plenty of what his admirer Elvis Costello called "Dark Bacharach." ("Anyone Who Had a Heart.") Listen to some of the melodic leaps and hairpin turns in Bacharach and they are as extraordinary as those in Prokofiev.

Were there any Top 40 musical valentines ever purer than "Close to You" and "The Look of Love"?

Look at those whom Bacharach spent his life with – actress Angie Dickinson, singer/songwriter Carol Bayer Sager. (His daughter with Dickinson was born prematurely and after a tragic life lived on the autism spectrum killed herself in 2007 at the age of 40.)

Here was also a consummate music professional who, in his time, had apprenticed as the pianist/arranger/conductor for everyone from the Ames Brothers, Imogene Coca and Martha Raye to Marlene Dietrich. But here was also a music professional so alienated from his work that he abandoned it and had to be sued by David and Warwick, the other two members of what Warwick called their professional "love triangle."

I understood how wrong I had always been about Bacharach who died just a few days into the run-up to Valentine's Day.

Before I ever heard his music, I read the syndicated columns of his father Bert Bacharach in the local papers. They were chatty and slick. They were many, many miles from the intensely felt romantic world of the pop composer who once said "music softens the heart."

The man he started out to be, I think, was his father's son, the man whom Variety's obit called "a prolific tunesmith."

That man, I think, would have been easy for almost all of us to "walk on by."

The man who lived 94 years on this earth wrote music that made that impossible.

His music stopped us in our tracks and opened our hearts and brains and ears.

Even if it took longer for some of us than it should have.