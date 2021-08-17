Jeff Simon: In praise of the $6.50 T-shirt and the man who made it cool

But Z.Z. Top hadn't hit big yet as I made my sweaty pilgrimage to the Woodstock Festival bowl. Wearing that suit and tie at the time, I felt perfectly equipped to be eternity's comic anachronism.

I am now, in my contemplative senior years, trying to figure out if I'll ever need to wear anything but black T-shirts for the rest of my life – or maybe, when festive occasions call for it, blue, grey, yellow, white, green or red. It seems to me a black T-shirt and a dark sportcoat ought to suffice for any and all respectability, even at funerals.

My father wouldn't have thought that, of course. He was in the men's and boy's wear business. The only idea of his I ever heard that could pass for a life credo was the imprecation that males should "dress right" because "it's good for you."

The idea of a T-shirt being anything resembling formal wear would have horrified the poor man even more than most of my wardrobe choices. But I think even he'd have to admit that if done right, it could have a clean, crisp, "respectful" finish.

And even he would have to admit that T-shirts were oh-so-comfortable. However many thousands of years it took the male gender to get to a smirking Don Johnson and his boss Michael Mann, respectability had been achieved against all possible odds.