I'm hugely fond of 97 Rock. Always have been.

But always there have been qualifications to that – and still are. Maybe more than ever in the 21st century when the radio station's audience is in what my friend David Cahn hilariously calls "the opera demo." Cahn has always been one of the primal figures in what was once considered "free radio" in Buffalo. (The other two are my old friend Jim Santella and wildman Gary Storm, who took the title of his WBFO invention "Oil of Dog" from a short story by one of my favorite writers, the incomparably dark and bitter Ambrose Bierce.)

That's always been the beauty of my situation writing about pop music and radio here. I was always able to keep my status as a music-loving amateur. The professional commentary came from those more fully engaged. I never waded into the pop waters higher than my kneecaps. I always had colleagues in them up to their hips and clavicles: pop rock musician/critic Dale Anderson, reporter/critic Tony Violanti and musician/critic Jeff Miers, as well as former widely traveled radio veteran Lauri Githens.

As long as you understand my happy situation with my colleagues, you'll get me as I listen to pop/rock in the car and when I'm showering and shaving at home.

That's where my limits always come in. I'm always happy as can be listening to 97 Rock for an hour at most. After that I get restless. Too long after that and I get downright sullen.

There's a lot to love about listening to blocks of Bob Seger, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Dire Straits, the Beatles and Pink Floyd. After an hour of that terrific stuff, though, I desperately want to hear the other genre of music rising into America's consciousness during the 1960s and early 1970s, popularized by the Jacksons, Sly and the Family Stone and Motown artists like Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, the Supremes.

This is not to say that Buffalo’s dials aren’t replete with classic rock. Rock from the 1960s of all sorts can be found on WECK. Vintage '70s stuff is readily available on WHTT. And Star 102.5 and KISS 98.5 are nothing if not contemporary eclectic. But my trouble is that 97 Rock – with that big, fat, broadcast sound – plays a lot more of what I love but doesn't include a more diverse lineup of classic rock hits of the same era.

Pop/rock has never been the major music in my life. Jazz and classical music are. Pop and rock are huge amateur pleasures.

It is, as I find frequently as I get older, about imprinting. My first voyages into pop rock were on radio stations WBNY and WKBW. Top 40, in other words.

The wonderfully weird thing about Top 40 of that era, looked at in the 21st century, is how open it was to multiple genres, with music not defined by or limited to the race of the artists: Elvis and Little Richard; Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry; Bobby Darin and Fats Domino; Dion and the Belmonts and The Flamingos; Leslie Gore and Mary Wells.

It was an extraordinary, eclectic era. Its origins in rhythm and blues and straight blues were accessed easily. (Doo-wop of the '50s and the Ink Spots of the '40s were practically identical twins.)

That's why all that guitar-driven rock always makes me hunger eventually for Sly going "Higher" and Ray Charles asking "What'd I Say?" and Martha Reeves "Dancing in the Street." But many classic rock stations across the country, including our own 97 Rock, don't go there.

The question is why?

I put the question squarely to two of my friends – Cahn and Githens – who are as experienced in their world as anyone could be. When was it in America that it became an article of faith that classic pop music would not be fully integrated, which is where it seemed to be heading when a smash hit by Creedence Clearwater Revival could beget a smash hit by Ike and Tina Turner. (See "Mary, Proud.")

Cahn said that the pivotal year was 1980 when radio's clown and consultant Lee Abrams' AOR (Album Oriented Rock) took over FM rock/pop. Cahn was as happy free-booting as you could be. But Abrams was sliding stations over playlists into bigger money.

Abrams was the parent of where 97 Rock is now. Playlists are wider than 10 records but not all that much wider.

The assumption now is that the audience is happily "siloed" into the music of their favorite era and reluctant to move outside their solid walls into the wild blue yonder.

That's the ethic that 97 Rock took so successfully from "Free Form" rock into the hard-walled, gilded silos of capitalism.

"Radio," says Cahn, "is for old farts." Now is the time for satellite radio, streaming, Spotify, all kinds of dandy new ways for fully educated masters of their subjects to pluck genius out of the ether. That's a world away for people like me who got so used to just turning the radio off or on.

Githens said the issue is that classic rock of that era tended to favor guitar rock. Many of the other legendary performers of that same era – Ray Charles, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson – generally were not of that genre. "No one is denying their music is glorious. It's just not classic rock. If you want them more mixed, that's another format entirely, a hybrid and these rarely work."

I guess what I'm asking is whether EVERYONE in radio land is happy in formats that leave them siloed behind iron walls.

The critic in me hopefully says that the answer is "surely not."