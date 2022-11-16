Jeff Simon: A pair of aging Hollywood film legends are right at home in the streaming universe

I want to tell you about two major male movie stars I've always liked no matter how much abuse they took in the Nasty '90s – which included reviews of my own which tore a lot of their films into itty bitty shreds.

Both are now senior citizens. One has been hugely popular on TV for years in a "Dynasty"-"Dallas" number set in gorgeous landscapes and the other will almost certainly be popular in an irresistible fantasy that began this week. A remarkable movie figure whose work I've appreciated in moviehouses for years unites them both on smaller screens.

Let's start with a quiz.

Movie star No. 1 is now 67 years old.

1. One of the earliest of his films is a film where you never saw or heard him because his entire performance was left on the cutting room floor. He, nevertheless, figured as the focal point of the entire film's backstory.

2. He's famous for a documentary film in which he goes backstage to compliment Madonna on giving a "neat" performance onstage that night. After he leaves her dressing room, the sweat-soaked star mimes sticking her fingers down her throat in the universal "gag me" gesture that signifies nausea in not-so-polite society.

3. After making many films that clock in way over two hours, I was in an opening day audience for another one where the audience seemed to file out in small groups every five minutes or so. I remained there with yellow pad taking notes for a review when an angry couple passed by and bristled "What are YOU still doing here? You should have been gone long ago."

4. A 1990 film of his was based on a novel by neo-macho novelist Jim Harrison. He desperately wanted John Huston to direct him in it. A third party set up a meeting of the two men. After the very brief encounter, Huston reportedly said to the third party, "You've got to be (expletive) kidding."

Movie star No. 2 is now 75 and to celebrate his career upswing has reconciled with his wife.

1. His movies have always made obscene amounts of money, which has allowed him for most of a half-century to do whatever he wanted. In one film in which Sharon Stone co-starred, the two shared a nude shower scene where the water was supplied by a huge ceiling vat with connecting tubes aimed by grips at the two stars. The film is, nevertheless, worth seeing because its music by John Barry is some of the best in Barry's entire career.

2. Some of his world-record holding miserable reviews were for a comedy called "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot" whose co-star was the elderly sitcom star of a cult favorite. You would have thought reading some reviews that he had killed and then roasted Porky Pig and served him for Thanksgiving with an apple in his mouth.

3. He got the great idea to gather as many titans of testosterone cinema as possible under one movie roof and then put them through a team action extravaganza which would make a ton of money but be titled with a complaint about the world's snobbery. His way of promoting the film he directed and starred in on talk shows was to tell the host he had delightedly assembled the ugliest cast in the history of motion pictures.

As I'm sure you've guessed already, movie star No. 1 is Kevin Costner and No. 2 is Sylvester Stallone, who are now united by starring in TV shows created by writer/actor/producer Taylor Sheridan. (Quiz answers: Costner. 1. He was cut from "The Big Chill" where he played the corpse. 2. The Madonna doc is "Truth or Dare." 3. "The Postman" was the epic that had epic difficulties holding onto its audience. 4. "Revenge" was the Costner movie he wanted an extremely surly John Huston to direct. Stallone. 1. His movie with Sharon Stone is called "The Specialist." 2. "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot" co-starred Estelle Getty. 3. The big all-star action movie was "The Expendables" co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Mickey Rourke, Terry Crews, Randy Couture and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.)

Costner's "Yellowstone" on Paramount has been around for a few years and, in the current Time magazine, has been called by the inventor of the show's fan club a "red state show made by blue state people." It's set in Montana where some of it is filmed, along with Utah, too. It's about the wealthy, snarling paterfamilias of a ranching family who, against his will, takes the job of state governor to protect his zillion-acre spread. He would have preferred that the boy he raised as a son do it but he decided to favor his biological father in a family war. So now he's been exiled to state attorney general and has been told to "do what you're told when I tell you."

Lawyers are not held in noble regard on this show. Nor are easterners in general – especially the ones who consider Montana a gorgeous vacation ground rather than a true spiritual homeland.

I'm not a fan of the show. I'm not an enemy of it either. I check in every one in a while because I like the cast a lot and find that that glorious Western landscape looks great on my flat screen. (Anyone watching "Yellowstone" on a phone should be stripped of cellphone privileges for the next three years.)

As a hardworking film critic, I've put up with many absurd hours of self-important Costner tedium – the all-time champ in that regard, exceeding even "The Postman," was "Waterworld" – but I think "Yellowstone" on TV may be a perfect vehicle for a 67-year-old Costner to ride on as he goes off into the sunset.

All he has to do for every episode is play a male senior citizen grunting and scowling while he acts surly and bossy and then gets out of the way while the younger cast members make out and philosophize. When Costner has a long speech to give, there's a good chance he'll have a piece of paper to speechify, lest an aging memory be inconvenienced. The plot isn't so complex that you can't figure it out if you miss three weeks or so.

It's Fandom Lite for those of us couch potatoes to appreciate and watch on the fly every now and then.

More demanding – and I'll bet more rewarding – is Stallone's "Tulsa King" playing a Mafia capo who is released after 25 years in an eastern prison where he has taken the rap for a don who's now sickly and doesn't appreciate his capo's sacrifices. That's why the don's mean-spirited son is now running the illicit show.

So the returned capo is now sent to Tulsa, Okla., with a kind of mob pension and the freedom to make of Tulsa culture whatever funky illicit business and society he can get away with. Before he has even spent a single night in Oklahoma, he has set up an unnecessary protection racket for the local legal weed business and has hired a regular driver to drive him around in a newly purchased Lincoln Navigator. (Low-end price estimate: $77,000.)

He's the kind of guy who sits down at the local road house, asks a fellow barfly if his boots are lizard and then tells him that his own boots are from Italy, just like his father.

Unlike "Yellowstone," which is "Dynasty" or "Dallas" by other means, "Tulsa King" is a foolproof fish out of water fantasy with Stallone perfectly cast.

He's got a fair number of lines in the show and appears in a lot of scenes but there's no heavy lifting involved. Anything physical will, at most, involve one punch and that's it.

It's the perfect weekly TV show where the "Mafia" has migrated from true crime tales to a tale-teller's synonym for clubby loyalty and local mythology rather than dangerous reality.

In the world where football fan clubs call themselves a "Mafia," Sly can play a musclebound ex-con who worked out a lot and read a lot of fancy books. Getty is no longer with us so she won't guest star in a revamped "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot."

The creative force behind both shows is Sheridan who, before this, made some dandy modern Westerns: "Sicario" and "Wind River." (The latter was the first good movie to make use of the voluminous disappearances and victimizations of Native American women, which is now the theme of ABC's "Alaska Daily.")

Once upon a time, America would humiliate its established male movie stars by putting them in truly godawful homey sitcoms that didn't deserve to last a week, much less a whole season.

We do things a lot better in the streaming era.

I can't wait to see what happens when Sheridan calls up Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to ask them to play a former U.S. president and first lady now retired by the pool and the sea as Malibu grandparents.