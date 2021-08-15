Jeff Miers: 'Packed to the brim' concerts are back, but fans still mindful of Covid risk

For a clearly live music-starved crowd willing to accept these rules of engagement, a hit- and deep cut-heavy set of gems from Joel’s estimable songbook – and a rapturously received guest feature that found Goo Goo Dolls singer/guitarist John Rzeznik performing “Iris” with Billy and the band – was their reward.

Many fans made a day of it, arriving at 4 p.m. as the gates at One Bills Drive opened. Shortly thereafter, school bus shuttles began arriving in cycles, dropping concert-goers in various lots. By 5 p.m., three hours before showtime, the barbecues were blazing and tailgating was in full swing.

I walked the grounds as the parking lots filled up, talking to people from as much of a distance as I could maintain, and enduring only a few “Hey, you don’t need to wear that outside, you know” comments directed toward the mask I was wearing.

Most folks I encountered simply seemed thrilled to be attending the first major concert of this size in Western New York since the beginning of the pandemic. And the majority also seemed to have pushed alarming reports of the spreading of new variants – and indeed, the entire pandemic itself – far from their minds, at least for the evening.

That wasn’t the case with all of them, however.