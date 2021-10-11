Jean Knox seeks quarter-million dollar repayment from Beth Hoskins following animal cruelty case

As Beth Lynne Hoskins appealed animal cruelty convictions, she received hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans from Jean R. Knox, according to State Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday.
Now Knox wants to be repaid.
Hoskins was convicted in 2013 on 52 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty for mistreating many of the Morgan horses at her Eden Farm stables in the Town of Aurora.
Knox, the widow of Buffalo Sabres founder Seymour H. Knox III, and Hoskins have known each other for more than 25 years. Knox is in court to get at least $255,000 back from Hoskins.
During a 2016 court hearing on how horses were transferred back to Hoskins farm, Knox acknowledged she was underwriting many of the expenses of Hoskins' horses. She testified that she had loaned Hoskins $50,000 to $100,000.
"I feel very strongly where this is a situation where Beth needed the money and I would help her," she said.
Support Local Journalism
Knox was in a serious car accident on Dec. 22, 2019, and eight days later her oldest son, Seymour Knox IV, started managing her financial affairs through a power of attorney, according to court documents.
Shortly after that, Seymour Knox IV learned the extent of his mother's loans to Hoskins, which included 84 checks and wire transfers from Feb. 20, 2015, through Jan. 1, 2019, totaling about $241,000.
From Nov. 30, 2013, through May 15, 2020, Knox issued an additional 67 checks to entities on behalf of Hoskins for a total of $13,800.
"Each of these transactions were contemplated by Knox to be a loan to Hoskins," according to the State Supreme Court complaint filed on behalf of Knox. "The loans came due and owing on or about Dec. 30, 2019, which is the date that Knox, through her power of attorney, obtained knowledge that Hoskins was financially able to repay them."
Hoskins acknowledged the loans to the Knox family, and "expressed a willingness to pay them," according to court documents.
Hoskins could not be reached to comment.
Representatives of Knox approached Hoskins and her attorney but she has not yet repaid the loans.
There may be more money owed. The complaint says there are credit card payments and transactions in Knox's bank accounts totaling more than $450,000 that have not yet been categorized.