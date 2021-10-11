Jean Knox seeks quarter-million dollar repayment from Beth Hoskins following animal cruelty case

As Beth Lynne Hoskins appealed animal cruelty convictions, she received hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans from Jean R. Knox, according to State Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday.

Now Knox wants to be repaid.

Hoskins was convicted in 2013 on 52 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty for mistreating many of the Morgan horses at her Eden Farm stables in the Town of Aurora.

Knox, the widow of Buffalo Sabres founder Seymour H. Knox III, and Hoskins have known each other for more than 25 years. Knox is in court to get at least $255,000 back from Hoskins.

During a 2016 court hearing on how horses were transferred back to Hoskins farm, Knox acknowledged she was underwriting many of the expenses of Hoskins' horses. She testified that she had loaned Hoskins $50,000 to $100,000.

"I feel very strongly where this is a situation where Beth needed the money and I would help her," she said.

Knox was in a serious car accident on Dec. 22, 2019, and eight days later her oldest son, Seymour Knox IV, started managing her financial affairs through a power of attorney, according to court documents.