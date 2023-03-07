Jason "Jay" Arno loved being a Buffalo firefighter.

A trained chef, he also loved to cook, whether it was in a Michelin-rated restaurant on the Amalfi coast of Italy or in a firehouse kitchen with a bare-bones budget.

City mourns Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno as investigation into fatal fire launches "He had his whole future in front of him, an exemplary firefighter and employee, just a great all-around person. No one ever had anything negative to say about firefighter Arno," Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.

He loved his wife, Sarah – his soulmate since they met in 2011 as servers at a Williamsville wine bar.

More than anything, he loved their little girl, Olivia.

From the moment Arno first held Olivia in his arms, his brother Delton said, he devoted his life to her.

"Everything he did, he did for her after that," Delton Arno said.

On the morning of March 1, Jason Arno was on the crew of Engine Co. 2, First Platoon, responding to a fire at a three-story commercial building on Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre District. He died in the fire. The cause remains under investigation. Arno was 37.

He was born and raised in Buffalo. He was one of eight siblings.

"He was a very normal kid. He liked to get into trouble and push limits," Delton, who is just over a year older, said. "He liked to get people on his side. He would argue to get people on his side."

Always athletic and competitive, Jay Arno played an array of sports, starting with soccer.

At Canisius High School, he was on the crew team first, then played football. Crew at Canisius, his brother said, was intense.

"More like the Navy Seals," Delton Arno said.

Canisius football coach Kraig Kurzanski remembered Arno as "a tough kid from North Buffalo, No. 28."

Arno was a running back who also started at nose guard for the Crusaders. He earned 2002 All-Catholic honorable mention honors following his senior season.

“He was a really tough young guy – it doesn’t surprise me that later in life he went on to become a fireman because that’s who he kind of was,” Kurzanski said.

He left a senior quote in the 2003 Canisius yearbook that seems almost prescient – "If I have learned one thing, it is to live life at every moment and live it well. Hardships and opportunities will present themselves, but if you don't take a moment to recognize them for what they really are, that might be the worst hardship to endure."

After graduating, Arno lived a simple life, working at bars and restaurants all over the Buffalo area, taking on all kinds of jobs – serving, tending bar and cooking. He worked at Ballyhoo, Tempo, Route 5 and Fuji Grill, among others.

"He loved the service industry," his brother said. "It's a tight-knit community."

Like his mother, Sheryl Maher, he loved to entertain and throw parties, often at her house. He was famous among his friends for staging elaborate events and would assign each friend to a task, like playing DJ or finding the perfect place for all of them to meet.

He loved to cook for his loved ones, cooking and serving five-course meals that wowed diners with his beautiful plating and exciting flavors.

"He would tell it like a story as they were eating it. You could see the different dimensions hitting people as they tried each dish," his brother said.

He was working at the former Parings Wine Bar on Main Street in Williamsville when he met Sarah-Elizabeth Tierney, the woman who would become his wife and the mother of their child.

They hit it off immediately, Delton Arno said. "They were perfect for each other."

Arno enrolled in culinary school at Erie Community College North. In 2012, he had the opportunity of a lifetime when he was selected for an internship that took him to Italy for a 2 1/2-month stint at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Ravello on the Amalfi Coast.

He dreamed of opening a restaurant of his own, but also found it was a difficult life. He started thinking about becoming a firefighter. He was drawn to the camaraderie that the fire department offered, as well as the stable pay, benefits and schedule.

On June 26, 2019, Jay Arno's life would change forever with the birth of his daughter, Olivia.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Just moments after holding his precious newborn child in his arms for the first time, he called his mother crying with joy.

"Now I get it," he said, and apologized profusely for all the trouble he had ever caused her.

He relished being a father – and would share his love of fatherhood with his friends. He would call his friends up to talk about baby things – like sleeping and potty training.

"The first time he was able to celebrate Fathers Day," Wesley King, his friend since fourth grade said, he turned it into a celebration. "He made us all gift bags," King said, stuffed with T-shirts and water guns. The guys all went out for dinner then brought their children to Arno's mother's house to celebrate together.

He liked that becoming a firefighter would allow him to be a good parent. He would work two full 24-hour shifts a week, but the rest of the time he could home with his family. His wife also decided to make a change and went to nursing school. She is now a registered nurse at Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center.

"We worked really hard to build a life for ourselves, for our daughter," Sarah-Elizabeth Arno said.

In February of 2020, Jay Arno entered the fire academy. But because of Covid-19 restrictions, he couldn't finish his training until the fall.

His first assignments was to Rescue 1 – a prestigious assignment, especially for a probie.

"He took a lot of grief being put on the Rescue as a rookie, but he took it in stride, was quickly accepted," said Mike Chase, a fellow firefighter on Rescue 1. "His eagerness to learn was second to none and showed after one of our senior men who doesn't usually like change or rookies took Jay under his wing. He was a firefighter that never wanted to miss the action."

His longtime friend Mike Forero, a police officer, recounted how he and Arno ended up responding to what would turn out to be Arno's first fire. Near the intersection of East Utica Street and Fillmore Avenue, a car fire had spread to a house.

Forero watched with pride – and a little nervousness – when he saw his friend in action.

"He was on the roof chopping with an axe," he recalled.

He made sure to take some photos with his cell phone to make the moment.

Chase recalled how after Arno's stepfather died, he asked not be be taken off duty for bereavement.

"He was so afraid he was going to miss a fire or some other rescue call. He was the perfect 'new guy,' quietly taking everything in – first to clean or do dishes – and went out of his way to make the rest of us better cooks!" Chase said. "... He might have been assigned to Engine 2, but he will always be a member of Rescue 1."

Arno was next assigned to Engine 4 in South Buffalo, a more slow-paced firehouse, but then, about 10 months ago, he was assigned to Engine Co. 2, on Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street in Allentown, where he worked on the first platoon. Engine 2 is the busiest firehouse in the city, going on 5,000 runs every year.

"Arno was someone that when you met him, you knew he would be a lifelong friend," members of his crew said in a group statement. "We talked about how we would work together until we retired. He loved being a firefighter and loved that everything we did was always over the top to include cooking and training at the marina. He was the type of person that showed everyone respect, no matter the type of call."

The statement continued: "We bonded over a love for cooking. He even brought in matching chef coats. We all finished with a 'yes, chef' when speaking to him."

Fellow crewmembers from Engine 2, Julio Esquilin and Brandon Probst, recalled the care he would put into cooking for his brothers in the firehouse – Nashville chicken sandwiches, pasta in a gorgonzola sauce, anything they asked for. He wouldn't just serve it, either. He'd carefully plate the dishes, "putting dots of sauce on the side and making pyramids out of the food," Probst said.

"God forbid if you grabbed a jar of sauce," Esquilin said. He insisted on everything being made from scratch, and he loved to teach the other firefighters how to cook. And if there were leftovers, he loved to pack them up and hand them out to the homeless people in the neighborhood.

He put the same kind of care into his firefighter, they said. He enjoyed training, Probst and Esquilin said, and he had a good demeanor.

"He was very confident," Probst said.

Arno was a doting father to his daughter. He loved to read books to her and take her to indoor recreation centers. Of course, he loved to cook for her and made her special meals.

"She was his little companion," Delton Arno said.

Sarah-Elizabeth Arno has been overwhelmed – "in a good way" – by the love and support she's been surrounded with since Arno's loss.

"Buffalo is just being Buffalo ... I don't have words to describe how amazing everyone has been," she said.

Arno is survived by his wife, Sarah-Elizabeth, whom he married in September 2022, surrounded by their closest loved ones at the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park; their daughter, Olivia; his mother, Sheryl Maher; father, David Arno; and siblings, Delton Arno, Lydia Maher, Erikka Arno, Alyssa Arno, Abigail Maher, Nic Arno and Noah Arno.

A wake will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave. At least 1,000 mourners are expected to attend his funeral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.