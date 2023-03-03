An Amherst man charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting and robbing the officer of his police badge and radio.

Thomas Sibick, who initially faced 10 counts when indicted in April 2021, admitted to three charges in federal court in Washington: two counts of theft and a single count of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

The assault charge carries a maximum prison sentence of eight years. His sentencing date was set for July 28.

Prosecutors have said Sibick "enthusiastically participated" in the violent mob attack at the Capitol and then bragged about it on social media, noting a photo he posted of himself holding a riot shield "like a trophy."

A video taken during the Capitol attack shows him screaming into his camera, “Just got tear-gassed, but we’re going, baby, we’re going! We’re pushing forward now!”

Sibick, 37, was charged with assaulting Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was dragged down Capitol steps into the mob of rioters. Fanone suffered a minor heart attack and a traumatic brain injury in the attack. He later resigned from the police force.

In interviews with federal agents, Sibick admitted to taking Fanone's badge and radio, burying the badge in his backyard, and then lying about it, according to previous court filings.

Facing serious punishment

Sibick faced the most serious charges among the seven Western New Yorkers charged in the riot, most of whom were sentenced to probation and home detention for their misdemeanor convictions. Sibick likely faces significant prison time for his role in one of the most chilling acts of violence during the Capitol attack.

He faces anywhere from 33 to 71 months in prison, depending on whether U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson follows the estimated sentencing guidelines in the plea agreement and how she rules on aggravating and mitigating factors.

Jackson has already sentenced Kyle Young of Iowa and Albuquerque Cosper Head of Tennessee to more than seven years in prison for attacking the former D.C. officer.

Of the 15 Capitol defendants who have been sentenced so far for the same assault charge that Sibick admitted, nine received sentences of three years or more, and five of them were sentenced to five years or longer in prison, according to a Buffalo News review of Capitol riot cases. Most of the remaining defendants were sentenced to one to two years in prison.

Sibick's initial enthusiasm for what happened when thousands of people swarmed around and in the Capitol, with some attacking and injuring police officers, waned during his months in a Washington jail before his pre-trial release.

In a letter to the judge in October 2021, Sibick wrote that he was "consumed by the mob mentality."

"January 6th was a disgrace to our nation that left a scar Trump is ultimately responsible for, but we are strong and will heal from it," Sibick wrote to her requesting to be released from the D.C. jail. "While many praise Trump I loathe him."

Jackson released him in October 2021 into the custody of his father, with home-confinement restrictions.

What he told the FBI

On Jan. 21, 2021, two weeks after the riot, FBI agents in Buffalo interviewed a witness who provided a video of the riot that Sibick posted to his Instagram account.

About a week later, on Jan. 27, agents interviewed another witness who provided a photograph seen on Sibick's Facebook page depicting him with a U.S. Capitol Police shield.

Surveillance footage from Jan. 6 showed that around 3:08 p.m., Sibick moved to the mouth of the tunnel on the lower west terrace that led inside the Capitol building. At that time, a group of U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers had formed a police line at that entrance to the Capitol to prevent the mob from entering the building. Sibick entered inside the tunnel, then moved forward to the police line until he was no longer visible on camera. Around 3:11 p.m., Sibick turned around and moved outside the tunnel.

When FBI agents first interviewed Sibick on Jan. 27, he lied about his role during the attack on the police officer, according to previous court filings.

A March 2021 affidavit from a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security provided details of Sibick's early accounts of his actions.

Sibick said he saw Fanone being pulled down the steps and hit with a flagpole, and that at least two other people were beating the officer and attempting to get his gun.

Sibick told the agents he attempted to reach the officer to pull him away but was unable to get to him, and he feared for his own life. Sibick said he decided to leave because of the violence.

When shown the photograph of him holding the riot shield, Sibick said that the shield had been passed through the crowd and he asked a man next to him to take his picture with it.

On Feb. 2, 2021, about a week after that first FBI interview, Sibick contacted one of the FBI agents who had previously interviewed him and said he had been thinking about those who assaulted the police officer and that he was going to email the agent with more information. When asked if he had anything different to add to his previous interview, Sibick said no. When the agent asked Sibick if he had participated or was involved in any way in the assault of the D.C. police officer, Sibick replied no and reiterated that he had tried to pull the officer away, but was unsuccessful.

Then came the next FBI interview on Feb. 23, 2021, and agents showed Sibick still shots from Fanone's body-worn camera. Sibick then admitted to grabbing the officer’s badge and radio. Sibick told the agents he had reached in to try to help the officer, and that he remembered the badge coming off as he reached for him.

Sibick told the agents that he carried both items with him when he left and dropped them in a trash can on Constitution Avenue. Later in the interview, Sibick said he needed to “recant” his statement and that he brought the items to his hotel room and then back to his home in Buffalo.

Sibick said that the day after he returned to Buffalo, he was planning to turn the items in to the FBI. However, he was afraid of being arrested and instead threw them in a dumpster on North Street in Buffalo, in the back alleyway of the Lenox Hotel.

On Feb. 25, an agent sent Sibick a ruse email saying that the security cameras at the Lenox Hotel were going to be checked to confirm his statement that he threw the badge and radio in the dumpster. The next day, Sibick called the agent saying he was distraught and “wanted to do the right thing.” Sibick said he had buried the badge in his backyard.

Sibick said he threw away the $5,500 police radio, however.

Later that night, Sibick met the agent and gave him a bag containing mud and Fanone's badge.