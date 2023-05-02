A federal judge Tuesday rejected a U.S. Probation Office request to prohibit a Capitol riot offender from filming inside the public areas of government buildings and posting videos of himself encountering local officials.

"It goes too far. It's too broad," U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo said of the request during a hearing focused on First Amendment rights.

Judge is asked to keep Capitol breach offender from videotaping in government buildings The U.S. Probation Office asked a federal judge on Friday to prohibit Capitol riot offender Daniel Warmus from recording videos in or around county, state or federal buildings and from recording or posting videos of public employees to social media accounts.

Daniel Warmus' encounter with a government official Jan. 17 inside Erie County's Rath Building prompted the Probation Office to ask the judge to add the prohibition to his probation conditions.

Warmus, who describes himself as a First Amendment auditor, posted the encounter, among others, on his YouTube page with more than 65,000 followers. Warmus has publicly posted videos of himself encountering police officers at police stations, civil servants at government buildings and even librarians at a public library as he tests them over his right to film inside the buildings.

The Rath Building video included a tense exchange between Warmus and Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth. The nearly hourlong video, which drew 114,00 views, shows Toth declining Warmus' request for a copy of the Freedom of Information request that Warmus had just written on a blank piece of paper that the office provided him.

Toth declined comment on the judge's ruling.

On Jan. 17, after his encounter with Warmus, Toth replied to Warmus by email saying the information he requested could be found on the county government's website.

Alden man in Capitol breach becomes first WNY riot defendant sentenced to jail Daniel Warmus of Alden was sentenced to 45 days in custody to be followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol.

Warmus makes money by drawing thousands of viewers to his YouTube page to watch the conflict he creates during his visits to the public buildings, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell Ippolito Jr., who called it reasonable for the court to prevent him from doing so.

"Warmus entered the Erie County Attorney’s Office to create a conflict, so he could post the conflict on YouTube and make ad revenue," Ippolito said in court papers.

"Warmus could have prepared a FOIL request in writing in advance of his appearance at the County Attorney’s Office. But Warmus wanted government employees to deny him a form, or paper, or a pen, or a photocopy," Ippolito said. "He did this so he could feign outrage and generate views on his YouTube Channel. Warmus knew that the denial of any of those simple items would trigger his followers and generate views."

After Warmus posted the video, the Erie County Attorney's Office received around 500 phone calls and some 400 emails, many profanity-ridden and some including death threats directed toward the county attorney. The county attorney's wife received harassing phone calls at her place of employment, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office filing.

Warmus explicitly admonishes viewers not to harass those in his videos, and he should not be punished or restricted for the conduct of others, said his lawyers, Nick Texido and Daniel J. DuBois.

Lawyer says Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant 'was caught up in the madness that day' A “mob mentality” on Jan. 6, 2021, took hold of an Alden man now awaiting sentencing for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, his lawyer said in a new federal court filing.

Warmus also posts positive interactions with government employees, they said.

"Not every governmental employee is a Jeremy Toth," Texido and DuBois said in court papers. "As Warmus and many other people have observed, there are two types of auditors: those who, like Warmus, fairly assess compliance and post both positive and negative interactions, and those who rabble-rouse for likes, follows, and subscribers. Likewise, there are two types of governmental officials: those who recognize that they are, in essence, employed by their constituents and are receptive to criticism, and those who seek to silence their critics and rule with a proverbial iron fist."

Warmus, 39, an Alden resident and auto repair business owner, became the first Capitol riot defendant from Western New York to be sentenced to jail on a misdemeanor riot charge. He was sentenced last year to 45 days in custody, followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol.

A condition of his supervised release imposed by U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman included not being allowed to go into police stations for his audits, but Warmus was not restricted from other government offices.

Vilardo turned down a request from Warmus to end the police department restriction.

Warmus declined to comment after the judge rejected his and the Probation Office's requests, but DuBois said, "We think it's a fair ruling."

The Capitol riot conviction revolved around Warmus entering a government building he was not allowed to be in. In none of his auditing activities does he enter a building he is not allowed to be in, his lawyers have said.

Vilardo said he watched the YouTube videos and found "there are things ... that may cross the line" and "may well constitute harassment."

"I hope you're advising your client about those things," Vilardo told Warmus' lawyers, without specifying what he saw that caused him concern.

Vilardo said he would consider a "narrowly tailored" request from the government for restrictions designed to stop the interference of government business.

Vilardo said he would not be OK with Warmus going to a government office "and deliberately trying to pick a fight."

But the government request he turned down Tuesday was "over broad" and would violate First Amendment rights, Vilardo said.

Vilardo said the government request did not ask him to stop Warmus from "harassing or provoking," but simply sought to prevent him from entering government buildings and posting videos.

"I think it's too much," Vilardo said.