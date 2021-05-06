Jamestown woman pleads guilty to allowing drug dealer to operate from her residence

A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. to maintaining a drug-involved premises, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, between January and December of 2018, Chelsey Hunt, 29, rented the second floor of a residence on Linden Avenue in Jamestown. While living there with her children, Hunt, in violation of the terms of her lease, allowed Douglas Beardsley to live in the attic.

Prosecutors said Beardsley conducted his methamphetamine and heroin trafficking operation from the attic.

Hunt took an active role in assisting the operation, such as helping with Beardsley’s customers and informing about police activity around the residence, prosecutors said.

Hunt also sold small amounts of narcotics for Beardsley and purchased narcotics for her personal use.

Charges remain pending against Beardsley.

Hunt faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.