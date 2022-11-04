Jamestown shuts down two illegal cannabis dispensaries

The city of Jamestown on Friday shut down two cannabis dispensaries that it said were not operating legally.

The businesses, located at 214 Fairmount Ave. and 29 North Main St., have not received licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management and did not comply with a cease and desist order from the Jamestown Department of Development, according to city officials.

City officials said they received a complaint about the businesses two weeks ago.

In light of the closing, Jamestown Mayor Edward Sundquist released a statement.

"I fully support legal cannabis and the potential for legal dispensaries in Jamestown. However, these businesses must comply with the law and have a license from the proper authorities. The illegal selling of a highly-regulated drug out of a storefront is completely unacceptable. Under my administration, we will enforce the law and shut down any business that is selling cannabis illegally," Sundquist said.