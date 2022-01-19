Jamestown man receives 10-year sentence on drug conviction

A Jamestown man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following his conviction on a drug trafficking charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
Wade J. Paulisick Jr., 25, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl, an analogue of fentanyl. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.
In 2019, federal, state and local law enforcement raided Paulisick's Tower Street home and recovered quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.