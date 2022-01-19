 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamestown man receives 10-year sentence on drug conviction
0 comments

Jamestown man receives 10-year sentence on drug conviction

Support this work for $1 a month

A Jamestown man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following his conviction on a drug trafficking charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Wade J. Paulisick Jr., 25, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl, an analogue of fentanyl. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

In 2019, federal, state and local law enforcement raided Paulisick's Tower Street home and recovered quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and a stolen handgun. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News