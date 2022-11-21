 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl-laced heroin

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Jamestown man admitted to selling fentanyl-laced heroin that nearly killed an individual who had to be revived by Narcan.

Bradley D. Knapp, 43, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Western New York to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

He'll be sentenced March 28 and faces 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. 

Knapp bought and sold heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine for profit and his own use, utilizing Facebook to conduct his drug trafficking activities, the U.S. Attorney's Office notes.

He packaged and distributed the drugs at a West 9th Street residence in Jamestown, where he sold the individual approximately a gram of heroin/fentanyl Aug. 12, 2020. The next day, the individual took approximately .5 grams of the heroin/fentanyl, overdosed, and stopped breathing, before being revived by multiple doses of Narcan.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News