Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl-laced heroin

A Jamestown man admitted to selling fentanyl-laced heroin that nearly killed an individual who had to be revived by Narcan.

Bradley D. Knapp, 43, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Western New York to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

He'll be sentenced March 28 and faces 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Knapp bought and sold heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine for profit and his own use, utilizing Facebook to conduct his drug trafficking activities, the U.S. Attorney's Office notes.

He packaged and distributed the drugs at a West 9th Street residence in Jamestown, where he sold the individual approximately a gram of heroin/fentanyl Aug. 12, 2020. The next day, the individual took approximately .5 grams of the heroin/fentanyl, overdosed, and stopped breathing, before being revived by multiple doses of Narcan.