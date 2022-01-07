 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamestown man pleads guilty to multiple drug charges
Jamestown man pleads guilty to multiple drug charges

A Jamestown man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to several drug charges involving the receipt and distribution of large quantities of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Jun N. Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; 400 grams or more of fentanyl; 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and 500 grams or more of cocaine. Martinez faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced.

Martinez received several large packages of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin by mail from an out of state source. He also provided large quantities the various narcotics to a person who is known to law enforcement. Prosecutors said that person then sold the drugs to others, and also provided additional funds to Martinez for more narcotics. A search of his Jamestown home yielded large quantities of each drug and more than $62,000 in cash.

