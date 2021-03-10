Jamestown man charged with enticement and production of child pornography

A federal grand jury has returned a three-count indictment charging a Jamestown man with enticement and production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Richard Lafrance, 34, also is charged with committing certain crimes while he was required to register as a sex offender.

Lafrance is accused of having met and communicated via email and text message with a 14-year-old minor victim in April 2019.

The communications between Lafrance and the victim were allegedly sexually explicit and included him asking the victim to send him naked pictures. In addition, Lafrance met up with the victim on at least two occasions to engage in sexual intercourse, prosecutors said.

In 2006, Lafrance was convicted in Oregon of two counts of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree sexual abuse. As a result, he is a registered Level III sex offender.

Lafrance was arraigned Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was detained.

If convicted, Lafrance faces 45 years to life in prison.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.