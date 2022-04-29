Jamestown man charged in national narcotics conspiracy case

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Aaron Miller, 28, of Jamestown, and La D. Huynh, 39, of Chula Vista, Calif., with narcotics conspiracy.

If convicted, they face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life and a $10 million fine.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, the two are accused of conspiring with others to import methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from California to be sold in the Jamestown area.

The conspiracy happened between July 2019 and October 2020, according to the indictment.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Jamestown Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.