Jamestown man arrested in theft of dirt bike in Ripley

State police in Fredonia and State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation officers arrested a Jamestown man Saturday for allegedly stealing a dirt bike in Ripley earlier this year.

Troopers took Cortland J. Hepfner, 22, into custody in Jamestown and charged him with felony burglary and felony grand larceny.

Police said Hepfner is suspected to have taken a Kawasaki dirt bike worth $4,000 from a garage on Klondike Road in Ripley on June 9. Troopers found the stolen dirt bike in Dunkirk and returned it to the owner.

"Throughout the investigation, multiple sources would name Hepfner as the primary suspect in the burglary," State Police said in a news release. Troopers said Hepfner was on probation for a prior burglary. He was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.