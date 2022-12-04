 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jamestown man arrested in theft of dirt bike in Ripley

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

State police in Fredonia and State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation officers arrested a Jamestown man Saturday for allegedly stealing a dirt bike in Ripley earlier this year.

Troopers took Cortland J. Hepfner, 22, into custody in Jamestown and charged him with felony burglary and felony grand larceny. 

Police said Hepfner is suspected to have taken a Kawasaki dirt bike worth $4,000 from a garage on Klondike Road in Ripley on June 9. Troopers found the stolen dirt bike in Dunkirk and returned it to the owner. 

"Throughout the investigation, multiple sources would name Hepfner as the primary suspect in the burglary," State Police said in a news release. Troopers said Hepfner was on probation for a prior burglary. He was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Court records pull back the curtain on Buffalo Police Department's questionable ways

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News