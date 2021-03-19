Jamestown man accused of threatening convenience store employees

Jamestown Police on Friday were called to a N. Main Street gas station/convenience store, where a customer was accused of displaying a handgun after being advised by employees that he had to wear a mask as per state requirements, according to a police report.

Two employees of Robo Wash advised Victor M. Mojica, 28, that he was required to put on a mask while inside the business when Mojica allegedly became angry and kicked one of them before displaying what appeared to be a pistol, police said. Mojica reportedly fled the store on foot and headed north on N. Main Street.

Mojica was identified through the store's surveillance video and later located by police at his Crossman Street residence. Despite a search, investigators were unable to recover a pistol he was accused of brandishing, though a search warrant was executed at Mojica's residence in an attempt to locate it.

Mojica was booked into the city jail and charged with menacing and harassment.

