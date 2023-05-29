A 40-year-old Jamestown man is being accused of recklessly firing a gun near other individuals Sunday night in the Town of Ellery.

Michael S. Morrison was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and was to appear in Ellery Town Court.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Dutch Hollow Road a little before 9 p.m. for a gunshot complaint.

After an investigation, it was determined that Morrison discharged multiple rounds from a firearm while around multiple individuals, police said.

New York State Police and the Ellicott Police Department assisted in the investigation.