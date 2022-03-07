 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James L. Magavern, leading Buffalo attorney, dies at 89
James L. Magavern, leading Buffalo attorney, dies at 89

James L. Magavern

James L. Magavern, chairman of the Buffalo Charter Revision Commission, speaks at a commission meeting at Buffalo's City Hall.

 CHARLES LEWIS

James L. Magavern, one of Buffalo’s most prominent and respected attorneys, died Monday morning in his home under hospice care after a lengthy illness. He was 89.

“A giant is taken from us,” attorney William F. Savino texted upon hearing of his death.

In his lengthy career, Mr. Magavern served as Erie County attorney, assistant state attorney general and was counsel to state comptroller Edward Regan.

A partner for many years in Magavern Magavern Grimm LLP, he had been of counsel to the firm and, in recent years, an attorney emeritus.

He continued working until about a month ago, his partner Richard Grimm said.

“He was working on a pro bono basis,” Grimm noted. “That was just fine with him. He loved the law so much. It was his life.”

The firm’s website noted that his scope included government law, corporate law and land use regulation, and that he represented a variety of government agencies and health care providers.

The website noted that a survey by Buffalo Business First chose him as the area’s best lawyer in government negotiation.

The Bar Association of Erie County named him Lawyer of the Year in 1998, and in 2001 he received the University at Buffalo Law School’s highest honor, the Edwin F. Jaeckle Award.

