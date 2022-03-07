James L. Magavern, 89, attorney esteemed for knowledge of ethics and municipal law

Feb. 1, 1933 – March 7, 2022

For decades, whenever Western New Yorkers wanted advice on the fine points of municipal law, they called James L. Magavern.

Widely respected for his insights on ethical and organizational issues, he was chosen by Mayor Anthony M. Masiello to head the commission revising the charter for the City of Buffalo and wrote most of the 82-page document. He also guided the latest revisions of the charters for Erie County and Niagara County.

As Erie County attorney from 1972 to 1976, he worked with County Executive Edward V. Regan to craft the agreements that led to the construction of the Buffalo Bills' football stadium in Orchard Park. After Regan became state comptroller in 1979, Mr. Magavern served for two years as his counsel.

Gov. Mario Cuomo appointed him to a seven-member statewide Commission on Government Integrity in the late 1980s. When Mayor James D. Griffin established a board to revise the Code of Ethics for the City of Buffalo in the early 1990s, he was one of the appointees, chaired the board and had served on it until his death.

He also drew up a code of ethics for the Buffalo Board of Education, one of his clients, at no charge.