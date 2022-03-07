James L. Magavern, 89, attorney esteemed for knowledge of ethics and municipal law

Feb. 1, 1933 – March 7, 2022
For decades, whenever Western New Yorkers wanted advice on the fine points of municipal law, they called James L. Magavern.
Widely respected for his insights on ethical and organizational issues, he was chosen by Mayor Anthony M. Masiello to head the commission revising the charter for the City of Buffalo and wrote most of the 82-page document. He also guided the latest revisions of the charters for Erie County and Niagara County.
As Erie County attorney from 1972 to 1976, he worked with County Executive Edward V. Regan to craft the agreements that led to the construction of the Buffalo Bills' football stadium in Orchard Park. After Regan became state comptroller in 1979, Mr. Magavern served for two years as his counsel.
Gov. Mario Cuomo appointed him to a seven-member statewide Commission on Government Integrity in the late 1980s. When Mayor James D. Griffin established a board to revise the Code of Ethics for the City of Buffalo in the early 1990s, he was one of the appointees, chaired the board and had served on it until his death.
He also drew up a code of ethics for the Buffalo Board of Education, one of his clients, at no charge.
“It seemed to me like the kind of thing that ought to be done pro bono,” he said at the time.
He died Monday morning in his home in Buffalo under hospice care after a lengthy illness. He was 89.
“A giant is taken from us,” Buffalo attorney William F. Savino texted upon hearing of his death.
A partner for many years in Magavern Magavern Grimm LLP, he became senior counsel to the firm and was an attorney emeritus after he allowed his license to expire. He continued working until about a month ago, his partner Richard A. Grimm III said.
“He was working on a pro bono basis,” Grimm noted. “That was just fine with him. He loved the law so much. It was his life.”
The firm’s website noted that his scope included government law, corporate law and land use regulation, and that he represented a variety of governments, public agencies and property developers. He was counsel to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.
In recent years, he helped draft the Elmwood zoning provisions for Buffalo’s Green Code and was attorney for the project to construct the addition to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of five children, he was the son of Samuel D. Magavern, a corporate attorney active in cultural organizations.
He graduated from the Campus School and the Nichols School and attended Dartmouth College before enlisting in the Army and serving in Germany as a radio operator. He was editor-in-chief of the law review at the University of Buffalo Law School.
Upon graduating at the top of his class in 1959, he joined his father and brother William in the family law firm, then Magavern & Magavern.
Mr. Magavern was Erie County attorney in the early 1970s and went on to become assistant state attorney general. A registered Republican, he was tapped by Masiello to be part of his transition team in 1993.
In private practice, at various times he represented developers and municipalities, using his vast knowledge of regulations to resolve problems. He also played a leading role in fighting racial discrimination and opened up opportunities for women in the legal profession. He chaired the Buffalo State College President’s Blue Ribbon Committee on Equity and Diversity.
He also chaired the advisory committee for designing the downtown Buffalo baseball stadium and was attorney for the Buffalo Public Schools Joint Schools Construction Board.
He was president of the Bar Association of Erie County and was a member, director and officer in many professional and civic organizations.
An adjunct professor at the UB Law School for decades, Mr. Magavern taught a variety of courses, most recently in state and local government finance.
The Erie County Bar Association named him Lawyer of the Year in 1998, he was honored with a Brotherhood/Sisterhood Award from the National Conference for Community and Justice in 1999 and in 2001 he received the University at Buffalo Law School’s highest honor, the Edwin F. Jaeckle Award.
He played regularly on the courts at the Buffalo Tennis and Squash Club and the Clarksburg Club. He camped at his country property in Concord and organized family canoe trips to the Northwest Territories, the Yukon and Algonquin Park.
An avid reader, he enjoyed jazz, classical music and the theater.
His wife of 54 years, the former Roberta “Robin” Simon, an English teacher at Buffalo Seminary, died in 2009.
Survivors include three sons, David D., William J. III and Samuel D. II; a daughter, Molly Magavern; a brother, William; three sisters, Margaret Magavern Hargraves, Mary Magavern Worrell and Jane Magavern Beebe; 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson.
A memorial service is being planned.