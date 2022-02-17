James blisters 'former governor' Andrew Cuomo at Democratic convention

NEW YORK – In a clear break from the Democratic Party dominated for more than a decade by Andrew M. Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James today accepted nomination for a second term with a blistering attack on the former governor.
James told the Democratic State Convention meeting in Manhattan that the "evidence was clear and overwhelming" of bullying and sexual harassment by Cuomo against at least 11 women, leading to his resignation last August after she launched a series of investigations.
"These were serious allegations that needed to be investigated vigorously and independently and that's exactly what was done," she said, never referring to Cuomo by name but as "the former governor."
Cuomo has always denied allegations that included charges of forcible groping inside the Governor's Mansion. And in recent days he has mounted his own offensive by pointing to the refusal of a host of prosecutors to charge him.
James' broadside even prompted a response from Rich Azzopardi, the former governor's spokesman.
“Tish James is a serial liar who continues to dodge answering a single substantive question about her sham report," he said. "The fact is she ignored clear evidence of blackmail, perjury, inconsistent testimony and witness tampering, misused her office as a springboard for her own botched bid for governor and falsely accused the former governor violating the law only to have five separate district attorneys reject her claims.
"No number of speeches can paper over the fact that Tish James, Joon Kim and Anne Clark," he said referring to other investigators, "committed prosecutorial misconduct and this will now be a matter for the relevant attorney misconduct review board. We also challenge her to stop hiding and defend her report in a public forum.”
James seemed to seize on the former governor's pushback by noting the tendency of some to "push others down in order to prop themselves up."
"I will not be bound, I will not be bullied by him or Donald Trump," James said to polite applause, while also noting her investigations of the former president's past financial activities in New York.
"The truth, my friends, is a blindfolded woman," she added, "and she will prevail."