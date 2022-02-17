James blisters 'former governor' Andrew Cuomo at Democratic convention

NEW YORK – In a clear break from the Democratic Party dominated for more than a decade by Andrew M. Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James today accepted nomination for a second term with a blistering attack on the former governor.

James told the Democratic State Convention meeting in Manhattan that the "evidence was clear and overwhelming" of bullying and sexual harassment by Cuomo against at least 11 women, leading to his resignation last August after she launched a series of investigations.

"These were serious allegations that needed to be investigated vigorously and independently and that's exactly what was done," she said, never referring to Cuomo by name but as "the former governor."

Cuomo has always denied allegations that included charges of forcible groping inside the Governor's Mansion. And in recent days he has mounted his own offensive by pointing to the refusal of a host of prosecutors to charge him.

James' broadside even prompted a response from Rich Azzopardi, the former governor's spokesman.