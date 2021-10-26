Jailed Capitol rioter from Amherst now loathes Trump: 'January 6th was a disgrace'

A federal judge in March ordered Sibick held without bond until his trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jackson earlier this month denied Sibick's motion to reopen the detention hearing. Defense lawyer Stephen F. Brennwald sought to reopen the hearing after watching a video recording that he said had not been previously shown to any court and that he said "seriously undercuts" the government’s case against Sibick. While denying the motion Oct. 1, the judge told Sibick that he could file a motion to review the detention order on other grounds if he chose to do so. Sibick's letter to the judge was filed Oct. 18.

"In an attempt to provide an understanding of who I am I felt compelled to write, because my conduct on January 6th was unequivocally an aberration of the high moral standards I hold myself to," Sibick wrote. "What happened at the United States Capitol that day does not provide an adequate representation of my character.

"Although I strive for excellence I will be the first to admit that I am not perfect," he added. "My life has been full of joyful times, however there has been a fair share of growing pains, none more significant than what I am currently experiencing. The shame, dishonor, and regret endured are without question the worst emotions ever experienced."

