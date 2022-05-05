 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacqueline Connelly to receive Key to the Locks award

  • Updated
Jacqueline Connelly, center right, conducts a tour of the Erie Canal locks at Lockport. She has been named the winner of the 2022 Key to the Locks Award.

 Courtesy Niagara County Historical Society
Jacqueline Connelly, creator of a walking tour around the Erie Canal locks, has been named the winner of the 17th annual Key to the Locks Award, presented by the Niagara County Historical Society and the Erie Canal Discovery Center.

The award will be presented by Lockport Mayor Michelle M. Roman at 10 a.m. May 21 in the Discovery Center, Church and Ontario streets.

Connelly, a former winery owner, created and leads the Flight of Five tour, which refers to the 19th century canal locks, partially restored to working order in the past few years.

She has been an active volunteer board member of the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp. for several years and has contributed to several of its projects.

The Key to the Locks Award was established in 2006 to recognize persons in Niagara County who exemplify the community spirit – or promote the heritage or the preservation – of the canal, which marks its 200th anniversary in 2025.

