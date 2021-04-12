Jacobs visits Mexican border: 'This is a national security issue.'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Unaccompanied minors are temporarily detained in the U.S., and Biden administration officials have downplayed the threat that they and other undocumented immigrants pose.

“We are committed to balancing the need to maintain border security, care for those in our custody and keep the American people and our workforce safe," said Troy Miller, the acting head of Customs and Border Protection.

But Jacobs said his constituents in his conservative Western New York congressional district are concerned about the influx of undocumented immigrants.

"They're very interested in it," Jacobs said. "They see on the news what's going on. Why is this seeming to be going on right now? What are the causes? I think I'm more equipped now to answer those questions."

Jacobs traveled to San Antonio and then Eagle Pass, Texas, late last week with members of the Republican Study Committee, a group of conservative House members.

And what he saw there convinced him that contrary to what the Biden administration has said, the situation at the border is a crisis – one that President Biden has made worse by relaxing former President Donald Trump's get-tough border policies.