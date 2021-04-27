Jacobs Institute promotes from within for new CEO

The Jacobs Institute found its next leader from within.

Dr. Adnan H. Siddiqui has been named CEO, succeeding William Maggio, who recently retired from the role. Siddiqui has served as the institute's chief medical officer since 2016, and he will keep that role, as well.

The institute opened in 2012 on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to accelerate advances in vascular medicine through greater collaboration between doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and industry. Siddiqui said he's been "unofficially" part of the institute ever since its founder, Dr. Nick Hopkins, started developing the idea for the facility.

"I've been sort of a student of Nick's for the last 15 years," he said. "Growing beside, him, it's been an incredible opportunity for me. With Bill announcing his retirement, it was a good opportunity for me to maybe move up the ladder a little bit." Siddiqui is also vice chairman and professor of neurosurgery at the University at Buffalo.

Siddiqui said he has seen the institute grow over time, after starting out primarily as a training and testing site.

