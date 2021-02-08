Jacobs Institute hires ex-FDA official to accelerate innovation

Pena became familiar with the Jacobs Institute in the past couple of years through visits for training programs.

"I was surprised and impressed upon the intersection of so many different components of the medical device development pipeline, with University at Buffalo, Kaleida Health, the Gates Vascular Institute, Children's Hospital and Jacobs Institute all coming together.

"It's really rare to find a single site that has all these components working together," Pena said. "It's really remarkable."

Maggio called Pena's hire a significant step in fulfilling the vision Dr. Nick Hopkins had when the Jacobs Institute was founded in 2008.

"We ultimately wanted to get to the point where we were provided really materially substantive support to the medical device industry, whether that was the biggest companies in the world or the most interesting startups through our Idea to Reality Center," Maggio said.

The time had come for the institute to establish an Office of Regulatory Services, Maggio said.

"When you look at the level and the kind of services we provide to industry now, they're very sophisticated. And there are certain components of what we offer that require Carlos' expertise."