Jacobs, Higgins, Meng propose civilian body armor ban named for Tops victim Aaron Salter

WASHINGTON – Three members of Congress – including Reps. Chris Jacobs and Brian Higgins of the Buffalo area – Thursday introduced a bill that would ban civilians from owning the kind of body armor worn by the man who now stands accused of murder and federal hate crimes in connection with the slaughter of 10 people at the Tops market on Buffalo's East Side last month.

What's more, those lawmakers named their legislation after Aaron Salter Jr., the supermarket security guard killed in the massacre.

"His heroic confrontation of the shooter undoubtedly saved lives," said Jacobs, an East Aurora Republican. "Unfortunately, the shooter was wearing enhanced body armor that protected him from Aaron’s attempts to take him down. Had the killer not had such armor, the outcome would have been one with much less bloodshed."

The incident proves the need for what the lawmakers called the Aaron Salter Jr. Responsible Body Armor Possession Act, Jacobs said.

"There is simply no reason for enhanced body armor to be used without restriction on our streets," Jacobs said. "It puts others in extraordinary danger and prevents the swift termination of a dangerous threat."

The bill would prohibit civilians from buying, transferring or possessing body armor that meets or exceeds a Level III ballistic resistance level as determined by the National Institute of Justice – the kind used by law enforcement and the military. That sort of body armor is currently available to civilians online, but under the bill, it would only be available to law enforcement officials and others who need it for protection in their lines of work.

Jacobs announced on May 27 that he would be working on a bill banning body armor. That was the same day in which he announced that he now favors an assault weapons ban and other gun control measures – moves that prompted Republican leaders in the newly redrawn 23rd District, where Jacobs planned to run for re-election, to withdraw their support of him. Jacobs abandoned his re-election bid a week later.

Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, also stressed the need for barring civilians from obtaining body armor.

“Aaron Salter was a 30-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department; he saved many lives, but ultimately was rendered defenseless due to the shooter’s body armor, allowing a racist shooter’s rampage on a neighborhood supermarket to continue,” he said. “This is a public safety bill named for a hero, which will protect communities as well as law enforcement dedicating themselves to answering the call in emergency situations.”

In backing the bill, Jacobs and Higgins joined with Rep. Grace Meng, a Democrat from Queens who had previously been working on the measure. She noted that there have been 17 mass shootings in the past decade where the shooter was protected by body armor – including massacres in San Bernardino, Calif; Sutherland Springs, Texas; and Aurora and Boulder, Colo.

What's more, the number of mass shootings where the killer wore body armor is 2½ times higher in the past decade than it had been in the previous 30 years, Meng said.

"When would be shooters are able to arm themselves with military grade equipment, our community is at increased risk," said Meng, a member of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. "We must ensure that our law enforcement community – and everyone who is the first to respond to shootings – are not facing military grade equipment that inhibits their ability to respond to the shooter. I urge all my colleagues in the House to support this legislation to help prevent future tragedies from occurring.”

The bill's legislative prospects are unclear, however. Banning body armor is a relatively new proposal, so it's difficult to determine which lawmakers or interest groups might oppose the proposal, or why.

For her part, Meng said the measure is simple common sense.

“Gun violence plagues our communities, and a gunman who is protected by enhanced body armor is even more frightening," she said.

