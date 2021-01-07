Jacobs, Gillibrand recount chaos of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs, a Republican from Orchard Park, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a Democrat from the Albany area, don't normally have much in common – but they both found themselves caught in the middle of the rioting in the Capitol on Wednesday.
In his first extensive comments on the melee, Jacobs said Thursday he was on the floor of the House when the incident started.
Jacobs said he was listening to the debate on whether to certify the presidential election results from Arizona when suddenly, "the police came in to say there was a breach."
Capitol police then locked the doors and told lawmakers to remain in the House chamber.
"Then I heard some noise outside one of the doors, which sounded like gunshots, but I think it was not," Jacobs said.
Instead, Jacobs said, police later told him the sound was most likely coming from rioters banging on the glass in the doors at the back of the House chamber, trying to shatter it and get in.
A while later, police ushered Jacobs and other lawmakers out of the House chamber and through the maze-like hallways of the House office complex. Finally they reached their destination: the House Ways and Means Committee room in the House Longworth Office Building, the largest space in the House complex other than the chamber. There they waited for three hours or more until the Capitol was secured.
"I could see some people were more concerned than others, but I think at that point there was a general feeling like we were fine," he said. "And so I just think we were just sitting around, looking at our phones and checking emails and, you know, just waiting for another indication of when we were going to be able to at least go back to our offices."
None of this did anything to shake Jacobs' decision to join lawmakers who challenged the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win in swing states. Neither did it change Jacobs' faith in President Trump, whose words urging supporters to "show strength" touched off the series of events that led the mob to storm the Capitol.
"Those words are not inciteful to me. I think that would be a bit of a stretch," he said. "You know, I condemn the violence. I think people are responsible for their own behavior."
Gillibrand, in her first extensive comments on the incident, vehemently disagreed.
"We were met with a growing mob of people – inflamed by the dangerous and purposefully deceitful rhetoric of President Trump – who forced their way into the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election," Gillibrand told reporters Thursday via videoconference.
Like Jacobs, Gillibrand was listening to the debate over whether to certify Arizona's electoral votes when suddenly, staffers rushed up to the podium and quickly removed Vice President Mike Pence, who had been presiding over the session.
Senators then found themselves locked into the chamber, knowing something bad was happening but not knowing quite what.
"We are all looking on our phones, checking out our media feeds to find out what's happening," Gillibrand said. "We were seeing videos of violence outside, and people started sharing information – and we heard the shots fired."
A Trump supporter died after being shot in the melee in the Capitol, but senators didn't know that then. All they knew was that they were in lockdown.
"My mother immediately called me and I said: 'Mom, it's OK, we're locked down, we're safe'," Gillibrand said.
“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer said. "This president should not hold office one day longer."
Meanwhile, law enforcement officers just outside the chamber cleared a path they used to hustle senators to a safer location: a windowless room elsewhere in the Capitol complex. There they saw reports of the situation getting worse outside. Their fears started to grow, particularly about one senator who was trapped in her "hideaway," a small private office that every senator has but, that in the case of this senator whom Gillibrand did not name, had windows.
"So there was a lot of fear and anxiety and worry," Gillibrand said.
Senators discussed whether to resume their consideration of the Arizona election results right there in that secret location, knowing they still had a lot of work to do to rubber-stamp Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.