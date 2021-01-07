Jacobs, Gillibrand found themselves caught up in Capitol riot

"I could see some people were more concerned than others, but I think at that point there was a general feeling like we were fine," he said. "And so I just think we were just sitting around, looking at our phones and checking emails and, you know, just waiting for another indication of when we were going to be able to at least go back to our offices."

None of this did anything to shake Jacobs' decision to join lawmakers who challenged the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win in swing states. Neither did it change Jacobs' faith in President Trump, whose words urging supporters to "show strength" touched off the series of events that led the mob to storm the Capitol.

Reed, Jacobs struggle with violence wreaked by pro-Trump mob Backers of the president that Reps. Tom Reed and Chris Jacobs supported trashed the U.S. Capitol, leaving Reed and Jacobs struggling with the aftermath.

"Those words are not inciteful to me. I think that would be a bit of a stretch," he said. "You know, I condemn the violence. I think people are responsible for their own behavior."

Gillibrand, in her first extensive comments on the incident, vehemently disagreed.

"We were met with a growing mob of people – inflamed by the dangerous and purposefully deceitful rhetoric of President Trump – who forced their way into the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election," Gillibrand told reporters Thursday via videoconference.