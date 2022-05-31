Jacobs' change of heart on guns opens door for challengers, including state GOP chairman

Rep. Chris Jacobs’ new willingness to support certain gun control legislation has led to a scramble for other Republicans to challenge him in August's primary.

One of those likely contenders: State Republican Party Chairman Nicholas Langworthy.

More than half a dozen names have been tossed out as potential challengers, but multiple political insiders have said Langworthy is considering a bid for the seat.

"In my opinion, Nick would be a great congressman," said Ralph Lorigo, who serves as both chairman of the Erie County Conservative Party and vice chairman of the of the state's Conservative Party. "He knows the issues. He’s perfect on the issues. He could bring people together."

Whoever decides to challenge Jacobs for the redrawn 23rd Congressional District would have to act fast. The deadline for submitting petitions to run in the Aug. 23 Republican primary is June 10. Anyone challenging Jacobs, who has given no indication he is withdrawing from the race, would need to gather 1,062 certifiable signatures by then.

"There are a lot of potential people who feel the calling to get into this race," Lorigo said. "That’s what needs to be overcome."

The new 23rd District includes the southern half of Erie County, as well as six other Southern Tier counties, stretching from Chautauqua to Chemung. It is considered one of the reddest districts in the state.

Jacobs lives in Orchard Park and currently represents the 27th District, which includes Western and Central New York counties, including most of Erie and Niagara counties.

Langworthy is a Niagara County resident and would need to move in order to serve as a 23rd District congressman. He is best known locally for his long tenure as chairman of the Erie County Republican Party before ascending to the state chairmanship in 2020.

While he is better known as a behind-the-scenes kingmaker and would need to gain more name recognition among 23rd District voters, he also is more likely to have the financial and political resources to collect the signatures required and clear the field of other would-be challengers who could split the Republican vote and give Jacobs an easier path to victory.

Neither Langworthy nor Jacobs returned requests to comment on Tuesday. Marc Cenedella, a Fredonia native and job search guru, says he is a candidate for a special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed's term and also intends to run in the Republican primary.

It is not a sure bet that Langworthy would win the Republican primary – and therefore likely secure the 23rd District seat – even if he were to earn a spot on the ballot through the petition process.

Political observers and consultants have noted that 43% of Republican voters likely to vote in the primary come from Erie County and may have more tempered views on Second Amendment limitations than rural voters. In addition, much of the new 23rd District falls within the Buffalo media market, and voters there might have the mass shooting at Tops Markets in Buffalo on May 14 on their minds when they cast ballots.

Jacobs, a former Buffalo school board member, has been a longtime gun rights supporter, but was not considered as staunch an evangelist as some others.

Even so, his announcement Friday that he would support bills banning assault weapons, raise the age on some gun purchases to 21, limit gun magazine capacity and ban the sale of military-style body armor to civilians still shocked many local gun rights advocates and appears to speak to a fundamental change of heart. The Tops supermarket shooting that killed 10 in Buffalo and a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead both were carried out with weapons that were legally obtained, authorities have said.

Jacobs on Friday called the Buffalo mass shooting "a profoundly impactful event for me."

But his decision makes his path to re-election far less sure.

"I feel he has committed political suicide," said Frank Panusak, president of the 1791 Society, a local gun rights organization. "My phone is ringing constantly with people who are very upset."

He faulted Jacobs for succumbing to "do something-itis" and said more focus needs to be placed on identifying and barring mentally unstable individuals from owning deadly weapons than on banning the rights of law-abiding citizens.

"I’m sure there are other people who will take a good hard look against whether they want to run against Mr. Jacobs," said Joe Sempolinski, who is running in the special election to replace Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, but has no plans to run for election for the 23rd District seat. "This is certainly not a minor issue for folks who vote in the Republican primary."

Amherst resident Harold W. "Budd" Schroeder, a longtime gun rights advocate and former 18-year member of the National Rifle Association board, said he likes Jacobs and was shocked at his change of position.

"I think right off the bat, he lost at least 10,000 votes," he said.

Jacobs has rebuffed attempts to get him to withdraw from the race, despite behind-the-scenes lobbying. Any decision to withdraw must be made by Friday in order for his name to be removed from the ballot, said Erie County Board of Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

Any unaffiliated independent candidate would have until July 2 to submit ballot petitions, as well, though Mohr said he expects this race for the 23rd District seat to be decided in the Republican primary. Conservative Party leaders are also signaling interest in backing Langworthy, if not their own Conservative Party candidate.

The Erie County Republican Party signaled its endorsement for Jacobs a week ago, but that was before Jacobs made his latest statements on gun control measures. In addition, whoever comes out as an alternate candidate for the 23rd District could gain more support if endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In a tweet on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. assailed Jacobs as someone who "already caved to the gun-grabbers."

