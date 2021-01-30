Jacobs' challenge to election could cost him campaign cash

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs' decision to question the results of the presidential election will likely put a dent in his campaign war chest.

Dozens of corporations and organizations have announced that their political action committees will not give money to lawmakers – such as Jacobs – who voted against certifying the Electoral College results from swing states. Other political action committees have suspended their political giving entirely, at least for now.

Among those PACs that curtailed their giving after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, 14 gave Jacobs money for his June 2020 primary, the June 2020 special election where he won his seat in Congress or the fall campaign where he won re-election. Those contributions totaled $53,000, or 17% of the total amount of PAC money raised by Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican.

That's not a huge sum for a candidate who pulled in a total of $2.1 million for his 2020 campaigns. But given that the fall election left Jacobs with only $10,235 in his campaign account, and that he still hasn't repaid the $500,000 loan he gave to his own campaign, Jacobs is going to need all the campaign cash he can get as he heads into a 2022 re-election campaign in a reconfigured district.