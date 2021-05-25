Jack Quinn takes Parkinson's fight national on Michael J. Fox foundation board

“This is a good way for me to sort of wind up my public years, hopefully helping people in Buffalo and Western New York and now across the country,” said Quinn, who has been at home in Hamburg healing from recent knee replacement surgery and is in the final stages of treatment for what he calls a “brush” with prostate cancer. “They got it early and zapped it” with radiation, said Quinn, a six-term congressman (1993-2005) and former lobbyist and retired Erie Community College president (2008-2017). Today Quinn works as a senior adviser for public and community relations at the Buffalo law firm Barclay Damon. “I view it as the next chapter,” he said of joining the foundation board. “Not necessarily the last chapter.”

Business titans can deliver money and leadership know-how, Hollywood and media stars provide creative and communications clout, and education, medical and science experts bring experience. But Quinn, 70, delivers a skill that is distinct: The ability to speak the language of Washington and land meetings with legislators and White House officials – and to do that from the perspective of someone for whom Parkinson’s is a family battle. Quinn’s brother Jeff has also been diagnosed with the disease.