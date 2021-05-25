Jack Quinn takes Parkinson's fight national on Michael J. Fox foundation board

A Hollywood producer. A pair of instantly recognizable television anchors. Entrepreneurs, executives, chairmen – and now, Jack Quinn.
A look at the board of directors for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research reveals Quinn – the former Republican congressman from Hamburg – listed alphabetically between a pair of actors: Tracy Pollan, who is married to Fox, and Ryan Reynolds. The roster also includes a Goldman Sachs executive, among several C-level leaders, NBC’s Willie Geist and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, and Nelle Fortenberry, the longtime television executive who ran Fox’s production company.
Quinn, who revealed his own Parkinson’s diagnosis two years ago, was appointed to the Fox Foundation board in March. “Guys who founded massive businesses, and hedge funds – and oh, Jack Quinn, he’s on there, too,” Quinn joked during an interview with The Buffalo News shortly after the Fox Foundation announced his appointment to the board in the spring.
That light sense of self-deprecation isn’t misplaced; Quinn’s friends will tell you his humor is part of what makes people like him on both sides of the political aisle. But it is understated. The foundation, which started in 2000 after the actor Fox went public with his own diagnosis of young-onset Parkinson’s, has funded more than $1 billion for research. The foundation's current spending on research rivals that of the National Institutes of Health, all of which makes joining the board a prestigious appointment.
“This is a good way for me to sort of wind up my public years, hopefully helping people in Buffalo and Western New York and now across the country,” said Quinn, who has been at home in Hamburg healing from recent knee replacement surgery and is in the final stages of treatment for what he calls a “brush” with prostate cancer. “They got it early and zapped it” with radiation, said Quinn, a six-term congressman (1993-2005) and former lobbyist and retired Erie Community College president (2008-2017). Today Quinn works as a senior adviser for public and community relations at the Buffalo law firm Barclay Damon. “I view it as the next chapter,” he said of joining the foundation board. “Not necessarily the last chapter.”
Business titans can deliver money and leadership know-how, Hollywood and media stars provide creative and communications clout, and education, medical and science experts bring experience. But Quinn, 70, delivers a skill that is distinct: The ability to speak the language of Washington and land meetings with legislators and White House officials – and to do that from the perspective of someone for whom Parkinson’s is a family battle. Quinn’s brother Jeff has also been diagnosed with the disease.
“After you become a member of Congress, you’re a member of a club – and it’s a very distinct club,” said former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, a close friend of Quinn who served alongside him in Congress. LaHood, a Republican who is a longtime proponent of bipartisanship and served in President Barack Obama’s Cabinet, lauded Quinn’s ability to “work with people on both sides of the aisle.” And though Quinn retired from Congress in 2005, “he's very well-known in Washington,” LaHood added. “He's very popular. He has a lot of friends still.”
One of those is the Democrat who succeeded him, Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo. Party affiliations aside, Higgins and Quinn are close. The current congressman speaks frequently with both Jack and Jeff Quinn about their Parkinson’s treatments. He has visited the Parkinson’s Boxing gym in Kenmore where Jeff Quinn is a coach and both brothers participate in regular workouts designed to strengthen their balance and build neuroplasticity – essentially, rewiring the brain to combat the degenerative effect of Parkinson’s.
“It gives a personal emphasis on the issue when it’s a former member of Congress,” said Higgins who, based on conversations with Quinn and officials from the Michael J. Fox Foundation, is advocating for a pair of additions to the federal budget:
• Calling for the National Institutes of Health’s divisions that focus on aging, and on neurological disorders, to put more research funding into Parkinson’s disease, focusing on both before and after the onset of dementia.
• Calling for the NIH’s National Institute on Environmental Health Sciences to do more research on how toxic chemicals, including pesticides and herbicides, may impact development and progression of the disease.
“You have to get a level of robust funding and it has to be sustained over a period of time,” said Higgins, noting that the successful Covid-19 vaccines – which were built on years-in-development technology – were finalized urgently and with the help of “an open checkbook, because the pandemic was so debilitating.”
Higgins, who sits on the House Ways and Means and Budget committees, has also focused much of his Parkinson’s advocacy on veterans issues. He successfully advocated earlier this year for veterans exposed to Agent Orange – an herbicide that the U.S. military used to clear out crop and vegetation cover during the Vietnam War – to qualify for disability compensation if they are exhibiting Parkinson’s symptoms.
This week, Higgins will be testifying to the Committee on Veterans' Affairs to advocate for boxing as a covered treatment for Parkinson’s. Higgins’ office has received feedback from veterans with Parkinson’s that they have been denied boxing therapy as a treatment method even with a doctor’s recommendation. Higgins, in his testimony, will push for the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow the treatment. That effort is rooted in the success Higgins has seen the Quinn brothers and other Parkinson’s patients find in physical training, which many participants report has cut down on medications and improved strength and balance.
That, combined with scientists’ clearly demonstrated ability to develop life-saving pharmaceuticals fast, has Higgins thinking big.
“This is a game-changing moment in terms of drug development,” Higgins said. “(With) the combination of the physical therapy that Jack and others are getting, and this new era of accelerated, more effective drug development, I could see a drug within the next 12 to 18 months that could be a major game-changer for things like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, A.L.S. and others.”
Parkinson’s needs that game-changer. It’s the world’s fastest growing neurodegenerative disease and the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. Ted Thompson, senior vice president of public policy at the Michael J. Fox Foundation, points out that about one of every 10 Americans is a veteran, and that group seems to be particularly susceptible to Parkinson’s. Exposure to Agent Orange is one concern. Water contamination that impacted people working at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina from the 1950s to the 1980s is another.
A more recent concern is the use of burn pits for waste disposal in Iraq and Afghanistan. Scientists believe the toxins those released in the air may be dangerous. That, said Thompson, is more reason to fund Parkinson’s research. “With all the new veterans based on 20 years of war,” he said, “we're probably going to see a surge of Parkinson's among veterans in 15 or 20 years.”
Thompson, Quinn and the former congressman’s son, Jack Quinn III, a pharmaceutical company executive and former state assemblyman, are working on setting up a Parkinson’s registry in New York State, where more than 65,000 people have the disease. The elder Quinn has also worked previously with Thompson on setting up D.C. meetings and hosting a fundraiser. With Quinn officially on the board, Thompson is hoping he can help keep Parkinson’s issues high on legislators’ priority lists. That's especially important as the country reopens and scientists can restart Parkinson's research that essentially stopped during the shutdown phase of the pandemic.
“Congressional offices have 300 issues a day coming at them, and they’re different issues, and to try and get attention on any one issue is very difficult,” said Thompson, a former congressional chief of staff. “What Jack is able to do is really draw more attention and educate his former colleagues on what Parkinson's is, because a lot of people have heard of it, obviously – they know that Michael has got it; they know that Muhammad Ali had it – but they maybe never really paid attention to it.”
That’s the big task, though Quinn has a smaller one, too, which his nonagenarian mother asked about when she learned of his board appointment: Has he met Michael J. Fox yet?
The answer is no, but Quinn is hoping he and his wife Mary Beth will get to a couple of fundraising events, he said, “where that may happen.”
Then he added, “But whether I’ve met him or not, my regard for his work in the Parkinson’s area couldn’t be higher. Those numbers are pretty staggering. … A billion dollars is huge.”